×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Sinks to Series Low

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

It seems to be the same story every year, but “The Walking Dead” returned for its tenth season on Sunday down significantly in the Live+Same Day ratings.

The show fell 34% in total viewers from its season 9 premiere to 4 million, and declined 42% among adults 18-49 to a 1.4 rating, as well as 35% in AMC’s preferred 25-54 demographic. The previous series lows in the first two metrics were delivered by the penultimate episode of season 9, which was watched by 4.15 million total viewers and posted a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

However, that decline technically isn’t as steep as for last year’s premiere, which was down approximately 50% in the key demo and 47% in total viewers compared to the Season 8 opener.

It’s worth noting that the premiere was made available a full week in advance for AMC Premiere subscribers (which likely contributed a little to the low numbers as it did last year), and that the season 10 opener’s decline is in line with some of the other most popular biggest shows on broadcast and cable. According to AMC, last season’s premiere drove the single highest day of new sign-ups in the history of AMC Premiere, the network’s commercial-free upgrade option.

The show was recently renewed for an eleventh outing, and with one of its leads Danai Gurira leaving after this season, it seems unlikely that “The Walking Dead” will resuscitate its ratings and viewership highs of old.

More TV

  • TV Ratings: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season

    TV Ratings: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Sinks to Series Low

    It seems to be the same story every year, but “The Walking Dead” returned for its tenth season on Sunday down significantly in the Live+Same Day ratings. The show fell 34% in total viewers from its season 9 premiere to 4 million, and declined 42% among adults 18-49 to a 1.4 rating, as well as [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston on Friends Reunion, Morning

    Jennifer Aniston on How Me Too (and Matt Lauer) Influenced 'The Morning Show'

    It’s been 15 years since Jennifer Aniston signed off as Rachel Green on “Friends.” In that time, she’s received plenty of other offers to star in a TV show, but she hadn’t been tempted by any of them. “I was doing so many films at the time,” Aniston says on a recent afternoon, sitting in [...]

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    From Bret Baier to Rachel Maddow, News Anchors Carry More Weight in Late-Night

    CNN’s Don Lemon recently delivered some amusing quips about bickering with his mother; his looming bachelor party; and his colleague Chris Cuomo’s diet (“Steroids,” joked Lemon). He wasn’t holding forth on CNN. Lemon, like so many other prominent news anchors, found himself in conversation with one of TV’s many late-night hosts. Lemon had paid a [...]

  • Variety Power of Women LA Dana

    Dana Walden Backs the Cancer Center That Helped Saved Her Mother's Life

    Dana Walden came to appreciate the work of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center the hard way — after her mother, Sheril Freedman, was diagnosed with a rare form of follicular lymphoma in 2008. Walden, one of the most powerful executives in television in her role as chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, [...]

  • The Morning Show Apple TV

    Meaningful Change at Last? Women Gain Ground in Hollywood

    Women in Hollywood are finally starting to exhale. Two years after sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein first broke, turbocharging the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, there’s a growing sense among women in showbiz that meaningful change is underway — though much remains to be done before true parity is reached. “There have been some [...]

  • Variety Power of Women LA Jennifer

    Jennifer Aniston's Mom on 'Friends' Inspired Her Work With St. Jude Children's Hospital

    When Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green on “Friends” needed someone to play her mom, the actress suggested Marlo Thomas. “Her father, John Aniston, and I had done a play together before Jennifer was born,” Thomas recalls. “We played brother and sister. When I got the call to play Jennifer’s mother, I said, ‘That’s funny — [...]

  • Female Directors in Hollywood

    After Decades of Stagnation, Women Film Directors See Major Gains in Hollywood

    In January, Stacy L. Smith — the founder of USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which tracks representation in front of and behind the camera — published a report about female film directors. Her findings could not have been more bleak. Of the 112 directors behind the 100 top-grossing movies of 2018, only 3.6% were women. Even [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad