TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Dips, Ties ‘NCIS’ and ‘The Conners’

With “This Is Us” on hiatus, Tuesday night saw a three-way tie for first place in the broadcast TV ratings charts.

“The Voice” on NBC, “NCIS” on CBS and “The Conners” on ABC all scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. That figure represents a stronger showing from “NCIS” and “The Conners,” as both shows ticked up from last week. “The Voice,” on the other hand, dropped from a 1.3 last time around.

CBS was the top network on the night overall, with “FBI” posting a 0.9 rating and “NCIS: New Orleans” a 0.8.

Next came NBC, whose “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry” special scored a 0.8 rating and drew 7 million total viewers, the fourth highest on the night.

Over on ABC, “Bless This Mess” followed up “The Conners” with a 0.7, even on last week. “Mixed-ish” came in at a 0.6, “Black-ish” at a 0.5, and “Emergence” was roughly even at a 0.4.

On Fox, “Empire” ticked down to a 0.4 and 2.46 million total viewers, a series low in both metrics. “The Resident” also dipped to a 0.6 from a 0.76 last time around.

Finally on the CW, “The Flash” didn’t look quite as speedy as last week, falling to a 0.4 rating, while “Arrow” hit closer to the bullseye with a 0.3 rating, its highest since the final season premiere.