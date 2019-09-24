×
TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ NBC Top Opening Monday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

NBC came out on top in the ratings for the opening Monday of the 2019-2020 TV season.

The Peacock was led to victory by “The Voice,” which premiered to a 1.7 rating and 8.8 million total viewers. However, that was followed up by its new series “Bluff City Law” which posted a 0.8. rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 4.7 million viewers, likely fewer than NBC would have liked.

More to come…

  THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" --

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' NBC Top Opening Monday

    NBC came out on top in the ratings for the opening Monday of the 2019-2020 TV season. The Peacock was led to victory by "The Voice," which premiered to a 1.7 rating and 8.8 million total viewers. However, that was followed up by its new series "Bluff City Law" which posted a 0.8. rating in

