TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ NBC Top Opening Monday

NBC came out on top in the ratings for the opening Monday of the 2019-2020 TV season.

The Peacock was led to victory by “The Voice,” which premiered to a 1.7 rating and 8.8 million total viewers. However, that was followed up by its new series “Bluff City Law” which posted a 0.8. rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 4.7 million viewers, likely fewer than NBC would have liked.

More to come…