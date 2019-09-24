TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ NBC Top Opening Monday

NBC came out on top in the ratings for the opening Monday of the 2019-2020 TV season.
The Peacock was led to victory by “The Voice,” which premiered to a 1.7 rating and 8.8 million total viewers. However, that was followed up by its new series “Bluff City Law” which posted a 0.8. rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 4.7 million viewers, likely fewer than NBC would have liked.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has sealed the deal with Amazon, fresh off her stunning Emmys win on Sunday. The multi-hyphenate, whose Amazon show “Fleabag” took home six Emmy statuettes in total for its second season, has signed a substantial overall deal with with the streamer. Under the deal, Waller-Bridge will create and produce new television content for [...]
Jesse Pinkman is well and truly back, and this time, he’s fighting for his life. Aaron Paul, who of course plays the iconic “Breaking Bad” character, has shared the full trailer for the forthcoming “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” The trailer sees Pinkman on the run from the cops and dealing with the fallout [...]
Dick Wolf’s latest production isn’t centered on the detectives, lawyers, firefighters or cops who have made his many series so popular. The story he wants to tell is much more personal. The creative force behind TV’s “Law & Order” behemoth, NBC’s various “Chicago” series and the CBS drama “FBI” will today launch a new corporate [...]
“Queer Eye” stars Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk were among the many who came out to support Saturday night’s Hearts of Gold concert at the Greek Theater, a celebration the 50th anniversary of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. But the topic inevitably turned to their costar Jonathan Van Ness, who came out as HIV+ and [...]
The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards with Flamenco pop star Rosalia (pictured) claiming the title of most recognized female artist with five nominations. But she has competition in Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who takes the lead for most nominations with eight — three of which are [...]
The Motion Picture and Television Fund’s (MPTF) Giving Day — a 24-hour fundraiser — will take place on Sept. 26, followed by an open house with Emmy-winning television host Tom Bergeron as master of ceremonies on Sept. 28. Giving Day aims to raise at least $100,000 for the more than 50 services the MPTF provides [...]