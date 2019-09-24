×

TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ NBC Top Opening Monday

NBC came out on top in the ratings for the opening Monday of the 2019-2020 TV season.

The Peacock was led to victory by “The Voice,” which premiered to a 1.7 rating and 8.8 million total viewers. However, that was followed up by its new series “Bluff City Law” which posted a 0.8. rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 4.7 million viewers, likely fewer than NBC would have liked. That “Voice” figure is also down roughly 20% on the previous season premiere.

Fox claimed second place behind 1.5 rating and just under 7 million total viewers “9-1-1,” followed by a 1.0 rating and 4.2 million viewers for the series debut of “Prodigal Son.” “9-1-1” returned down 40% on the season 2 premiere, while that “Prodigal Son” number is up on several of Fox’s freshman shows’ debuts from last year, but also down on the season premiere of “The Passage,” which was canceled after only one season. “Prodigal Son” was the second highest scripted show on Monday night all the things considered, behind only “The Good Doctor.”

Next came ABC with “Dancing With the Stars” waltzing to a 0.8 rating and 6.6 million viewers, providing the lead-in for “The Good Doctor” which returned to a 1.0 rating and was also watched by 6.6 million total viewers. It is worth noting, however, that ABC’s figures for the night will likely adjust downwards a little due to the network’s coverage of the Washington Redskins-Chicago bears NFL game in the Washington, D.C. market.

CBS produced the best consistency across the night, starting off with “The Neighborhood,” which scored a 0.9 rating, then came two new shows in “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “All Rise,” which scored a 0.8 and a 0.7 respectively, followed by “Bull” which premiered its fourth season to a 0.7 rating.

