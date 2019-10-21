TV Ratings: ‘The Simpsons’ Soars, ‘Batwoman’ Dips

Helped by a sizable NFL lead-in, “The Simpsons” aired its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode to excellent numbers on Fox.

Homer, Marge and co. were provided the highest rated scripted show on Sunday night, scoring a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and around 5.7 million total viewers. The rest of Fox’s Sunday Animation Domination was steady, with “Bless The Harts” and “Bob’s Burgers” posting a 1.1 rating, and “Family Guy” rounding off the night with a 1.2.

Meanwhile on The CW, “Batwoman” dipped a little from a 0.35 to a 0.3 this time around, shedding around 200,000 total viewers to end up with 1.2 million.

More to come…