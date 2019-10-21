TV Ratings: ‘The Simpsons’ Soars, ‘Batwoman’ Dips

Helped by a sizable NFL lead-in, “The Simpsons” aired its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode to excellent numbers on Fox.
Homer, Marge and co. were provided the highest rated scripted show on Sunday night, scoring a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and around 5.7 million total viewers. The rest of Fox’s Sunday Animation Domination was steady, with “Bless The Harts” and “Bob’s Burgers” posting a 1.1 rating, and “Family Guy” rounding off the night with a 1.2.
Meanwhile on The CW, “Batwoman” dipped a little from a 0.35 to a 0.3 this time around, shedding around 200,000 total viewers to end up with 1.2 million.
Helped by a sizable NFL lead-in, “The Simpsons” aired its annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode to excellent numbers on Fox. Homer, Marge and co. were provided the highest rated scripted show on Sunday night, scoring a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and around 5.7 million total viewers. The rest of Fox’s Sunday Animation Domination was [...]
After two years of measuring Netflix viewing, Nielsen has now added Amazon Prime Video to the mix of subscription-streaming services it tracks — and with the same set of limitations. Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings originally launched in October 2017 with Netflix. According to the research firm, the addition of Amazon Prime Video measurement will let [...]
Fox Corporation and Charter Communications, Inc. on Monday said they struck a new “long term” carriage deal for Fox’s suite of TV networks, the latest in a recent series of agreements Fox has struck with various distributors. Financial terms were not disclosed. The pact covers distribution of Fox Television Stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business [...]
Mike Birbiglia has set a third stand-up special at Netflix. The comedian is bringing his Broadway show “Mike Birbiglia: The New One” to the streamer, with a special set to launch on Nov. 26, 2019. Filmed at the Cort Theater in Manhattan, the show sees Birbiglia blend observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with [...]
Richard Tulk-Hart will join Tony Wood as co-CEO of Buccaneer Media, the U.K.-based producer of Netflix and ITV hit series “Marcella.” Tulk-Hart is joining Buccaneer from A+E Networks, where he is managing director for international, working across distribution, formats and co-productions. Prior to A+E, Tulk-Hart worked at Fremantle, IMG, and Miramax in senior roles. He [...]
Netflix has released the full trailer for season 3 of “The Crown,” and it’s clear that everything isn’t exactly going swimmingly for Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth II. Set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a Changin’,” the trailer teases that this season the monarchy will have to grapple with a miner’s [...]
London-based comedian, actor and writer Katherine Ryan says her boyfriend fought off a masked burglar and saved a laptop that contained scripts from her upcoming Netflix show, “The Duchess.” Sharing details on Instagram over the weekend, Ryan said her partner, Bobby Kootstra, tackled the intruder. “This is why I love Bobby K.,” Ryan wrote. “He [...]