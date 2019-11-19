TV Ratings: ‘The Neighborhood’ Climbs to Season High on CBS

“The Neighborhood” hit a season high in last night’s TV ratings, as NBC narrowly topped ABC in the overall network rankings.

The CBS comedy series rose to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by around 6.5 million total viewers, comfortably beating its previous season 2 high of 5.9 million. The good news continued for CBS in the 8:30 p.m. time slot, as “Bob Hearts Abishola” was also up from last week at a 0.8 rating and 6 million total viewers (a series high to date). “All Rise” and “Bull” were even week-to-week, both coming in at a 0.6.

“The Voice” was the highest rated show on Monday night, staying even at a 1.2 and around 7.6 million total viewers. NBC was the top network with a 1.0 average rating. “Bluff City Law” lost over half its lead-in’s rating and viewership, coming in at a 0.5 and 3.6 million total viewers.

Over on ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” continued its form from last week’s episode (which saw Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sent packing) at a 0.9 rating and gained in total viewership, drawing 7 million pairs of eyeballs. “The Good Doctor” went up a touch to a 0.9 rating and 6 million total viewers.

Over on the CW, “All American” and “Black Lightning” were even at a 0.2, with the latter shedding around 100,000 total viewers to end up with roughly 600,000.

Fox aired only reruns, with a repeat of “9-1-1” scoring a 0.5, and a repeat of “Prodigal Son” came in at a 0.4.