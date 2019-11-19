×
TV Ratings: 'The Neighborhood' Climbs to Season High on CBS

Will Thorne

THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when Dave Johnson, the friendliest guy in the Midwest, moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer plays the Johnsons' opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, who is wary of the newcomers, and certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. THE NEIGHBORHOOD will premiere Monday, October 1st (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Sheaun McKinney (Malcolm Butler), Marcel Spears (Marty Butler), Tichina Arnold (Tina Butler), Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin Butler), Max Greenfield (Dave Johnson), Hank Greenspan (Grover Johnson) and Beth Behrs (Gemma Johnson). Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

The Neighborhood” hit a season high in last night’s TV ratings, as NBC narrowly topped ABC in the overall network rankings.

The CBS comedy series rose to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by around 6.5 million total viewers, comfortably beating its previous season 2 high of 5.9 million. The good news continued for CBS in the 8:30 p.m. time slot, as “Bob Hearts Abishola” was also up from last week at a 0.8 rating and 6 million total viewers (a series high to date). “All Rise” and “Bull” were even week-to-week, both coming in at a 0.6.

The Voice” was the highest rated show on Monday night, staying even at a 1.2 and around 7.6 million total viewers. NBC was the top network with a 1.0 average rating. “Bluff City Law” lost over half its lead-in’s rating and viewership, coming in at a 0.5 and 3.6 million total viewers.

Over on ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” continued its form from last week’s episode (which saw Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sent packing) at a 0.9 rating and gained in total viewership, drawing 7 million pairs of eyeballs. “The Good Doctor” went up a touch to a 0.9 rating and 6 million total viewers.

Over on the CW, “All American” and “Black Lightning” were even at a 0.2, with the latter shedding around 100,000 total viewers to end up with roughly 600,000.

Fox aired only reruns, with a repeat of “9-1-1” scoring a 0.5, and a repeat of “Prodigal Son” came in at a 0.4.

