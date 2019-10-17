×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer,’ NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows Tick Up

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Becker/Fox

One performer’s routine on “The Masked Singer” last night might have been a little too bare bones for the judges, however, the show’s ratings showed a lot more flesh.

The Fox singing competition show ticked up from last week among adults 18-49 to a 2.1 rating, and gained around 100,000 total viewers to end up with 7.2 million. Freshman drama “Almost Family” followed it up with a 0.7 rating and 2.5 million total viewers, stable on last week.

There was also some good news for NBC, whose “Chicago” trilogy crossover led to a ratings bump for all three. “Fire” and “Med” were both up around 30% to a 1.3 and a 1.4, while “P.D.” went up 40% from last week to a 1.4. The trio of shows were the most watched on the night, with “Chicago Med” drawing the largest audience of 8.8 million total viewers.

Also up last night was “Survivor” on CBS, which leapt over 20% to a 1.4 rating and just under 7 million total viewers. “Seal Team” and “S.W.A.T.” followed with a 0.7 and a 0.5 rating respectively.

More to come…

More TV

  • beIN Orders First Turkish Original Drama

    beIN Orders First Turkish Original Drama "The Choice"

    Miramax owner beIN Media is pushing into the competitive Turkish drama market. The beIN-owned Turkish pay-TV operator Digiturk has commissioned production company Ay Yapim to make drama series “The Choice” for its beIN Connect streaming platform in Turkey. “The Choice” marks the first original series for Digiturk since sports and entertainment group beIN Media acquired [...]

  • Tekashi 6ix 9ine Docuseries Coming From

    Tekashi 6ix 9ine Docuseries Coming From Showtime and Rolling Stone

    Showtime Documentary Films today announced a new limited docuseries profiling controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. Titled “SuperVillain” and inspired by the Rolling Stone feature written by Stephen Witt, the three-part series will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez became superstar rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine — who racked up 2.6 billion streams and [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer,' NBC's

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer,' NBC's 'Chicago' Shows Tick Up

    One performer’s routine on “The Masked Singer” last night might have been a little too bare bones for the judges, however, the show’s ratings showed a lot more flesh. The Fox singing competition show ticked up from last week among adults 18-49 to a 2.1 rating, and gained around 100,000 total viewers to end up [...]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Makes Meandering Comeback Bid on Fox News (Column)

    Megyn Kelly made the first steps toward a TV comeback on Wednesday night, appearing on Fox News, the network that brought her to prominence, to decry NBC, the network from which she parted ways last year. It was a booking that had everything that has made Kelly a compelling figure for years — a sense [...]

  • Kane Brown CMT Artists of the

    Kane Brown Pays Tribute to Late Drummer Kenny Dixon in Tearful 'CMT Artists' Speech

    Country star Kane Brown, unabashedly distraught over the death of his touring drummer Kenny Dixon just four days earlier in a car accident, dedicated his “CMT Artists of the Year” award to Dixon in a heart-rending appearance on the telecast Wednesday night. Brown ceded the performance slot he would have been allowed to friend Chris [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    CBS-Viacom Merger Details Revealed, Shares to Trade on Nasdaq

    Negotiations between CBS and Viacom went down to the wire on the day the long-gestating transaction was finally sealed on Aug. 13. CBS Corp. and Viacom revealed the timeline of the merger talks in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday that runs more than 650 pages. Also Thursday, CBS and Viacom said the shares [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad