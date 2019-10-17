TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer,’ NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows Tick Up

One performer’s routine on “The Masked Singer” last night might have been a little too bare bones for the judges, however, the show’s ratings showed a lot more flesh.

The Fox singing competition show ticked up from last week among adults 18-49 to a 2.1 rating, and gained around 100,000 total viewers to end up with 7.2 million. Freshman drama “Almost Family” followed it up with a 0.7 rating and 2.5 million total viewers, stable on last week.

There was also some good news for NBC, whose “Chicago” trilogy crossover led to a ratings bump for all three. “Fire” and “Med” were both up around 30% to a 1.3 and a 1.4, while “P.D.” went up 40% from last week to a 1.4. The trio of shows were the most watched on the night, with “Chicago Med” drawing the largest audience of 8.8 million total viewers.

Also up last night was “Survivor” on CBS, which leapt over 20% to a 1.4 rating and just under 7 million total viewers. “Seal Team” and “S.W.A.T.” followed with a 0.7 and a 0.5 rating respectively.

