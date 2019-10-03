TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Dips, ‘Stumptown’ Steady

“The Masked Singer” dropped in the ratings from its season 2 premiere, but still managed to come out on top in Wednesday night ratings.

The Fox show posted a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down 24% on last week, and 6.75 million total viewers. It served as a solid lead-in to the network’s new drama “Almost Family,” which posted a similar debut rating to all the other new shows this fall at a 0.8 and just under 3 million total viewers.

Meanwhile on ABC, a fellow newcomer in “Stumptown” remained stable, scoring the same 0.7 rating as a week ago and a touch under 4 million total viewers.

