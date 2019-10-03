×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Dips, ‘Stumptown’ Steady

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: MICHAEL BECKER/FOX

The Masked Singer” dropped in the ratings from its season 2 premiere, but still managed to come out on top in Wednesday night ratings.

The Fox show posted a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down 24% on last week, and 6.75 million total viewers. It served as a solid lead-in to the network’s new drama “Almost Family,” which posted a similar debut rating to all the other new shows this fall at a 0.8 and just under 3 million total viewers.

Meanwhile on ABC, a fellow newcomer in “Stumptown” remained stable, scoring the same 0.7 rating as a week ago and a touch under 4 million total viewers.

More to come…

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Dips,

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Dips, 'Stumptown' Steady

    “The Masked Singer” dropped in the ratings from its season 2 premiere, but still managed to come out on top in Wednesday night ratings. The Fox show posted a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down 24% on last week, and 6.75 million total viewers. It served as a solid lead-in to the network’s [...]

  • Election Politics Media Placeholder

    Top Anchors and News Veterans Share Their Strategies on Covering the 2020 Election

    This presidential election, industry insiders say, there will be less time spent at rallies and more time taking the pulse of voters in different regions. Tracking the malfeasance of Russian hackers (and others) is a full-time beat that didn’t exist in 2016, before the dire warnings of the Mueller investigation. News organizations are also shoveling [...]

  • Kids Say The Darndest Things

    TV Review: 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'

    In its first hour, ABC’s new revival of Haddish, a thrilling arrival on the comedy scene in 2017 with her breakout supporting role in “Girls Trip,” is a performer who lives within her choice not to modulate; her character, in that film and others, is a provocateur by nature, one whom a project can cut [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Under Investigation in Italy for Alleged Tax Evasion (Report)

    Netflix is under investigation for alleged tax evasion in Italy, according to an Italian news report. Although the U.S. streaming giant does not have offices or other sorts of physical presence in Italy, prosecutors in Milan have opened a preliminary probe of the company on the basis that the computer servers and cables it uses [...]

  • Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP

    Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP it Can Take to Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Goldfinch is reaching out to games developers and wants to find 10  projects that it can adapt for film and TV. Specifically, it wants to find projects created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine platform. U.K.-based film and TV finance and production business Goldfinch has set out its submission policies for developers who have until end-Oct. [...]

  • 'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Slashdance' Reveals

    'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Slashdance' Reveals Twists in Rita and Ray's Backstories

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Slashdance,” the third episode of “American Horror Story: 1984.” When last we left our intrepid “American Horror Story: 1984” camp counselors, they had split into two groups and each seemed to be facing one of the killers at their respective doors. However, nothing is [...]

  • Billy Wee Nikki Reed

    HBO Max Names Billy Wee, Nikki Reed to Animated, Scripted Originals Exec Posts

    HBO Max is filling out more executive posts, this time in its family friendly divisions. Billy Wee has been named senior vice president of original animation, and Nikki Reed has been tapped as vice president of kids and family scripted originals at the upcoming streaming platform, which debuts in the spring of 2020. Both report [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad