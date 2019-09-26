×

TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Easily Wins Wednesday

Will Thorne

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: The Skeleton and host Nick Cannon in the "Season Two Premiere" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 2, Episode 1 of “The Masked Singer.” 

Last night two contestants were unmasked on the season 2 premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” as the show returned slightly below its stellar series premiere.

The season 2 debut delivered a 2.5 rating and just under 8 million total viewers, which represents a 17% dip on last season’s premiere. That viewership total is down roughly 1.3 million on the series’ first episode. However, the rating is roughly in line with its season 1 average which stood at a 2.6, and more than doubled any of its competition to comfortably win Wednesday night.

During the show it was the Egg who cracked first and revealed himself to be Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, followed by Ice Cream who melted under the pressure and took off his mask to reveal the gaming megastar Ninja.

Elsewhere, NBC had a consistent night with its “Chicago” trio. “Chicago Med” scored a 1.0 and 7.41 million total viewers at 8 p.m., followed by “Chicago Fire” with a 1.1 and 7.22 million at 9 p.m., and capped off by “Chicago PD” which scored a 1.1 rating and was watched by 6.52 million total viewers in the later time slot.

On CBS, “Survivor” debuted to its lowest season premiere rating ever at a 1.3 among adults 18-49 and 6.29 million viewers. That’s down 23.5% on last season’s premiere. It was followed by the season finale of “Big Brother” which scored a 1.2 rating and 4.23 million viewers.

The Disney-owned network debuted its new drama “Stumptown” at 10 p.m. to the tune of a 0.7 rating and 4.5 million total viewers. Earlier, “The Goldbergs” returned to a 1.0, followed by “Schooled” with a 0.8, the final season debut of “Modern Family” with a 1.0, and the “Single Parents” season 2 premiere at a 0.7.

Fox unsurprisingly won the night overall with a 2.5 rating, followed by CBS with a 1.2. Next came NBC with a 1.1 and then ABC was fourth with a 0.8 average rating.

