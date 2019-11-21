×

TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Rebounds, Easily Wins Wednesday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE MASKED SINGER: The Leopard in the “Mask and You Shall Receive” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
CREDIT: Fox

After sinking to a series low last week, “The Masked Singer” bounced back in the Wednesday night TV ratings.

The Fox show jumped 15% among adults 18-49 from a 1.65 rating to a 1.9, and gained over 1 million total viewers from last time around to end up with 6.7 million. However, it remains to be seen whether it claw its way back to the 2.0 rating and over 7 million viewers it was averaging earlier in season 2. “Almost Family” followed it up steady at a 0.5.

Fox tied with NBC for the top network on the night at a 1.2 average rating. The Peacock’s “Chicago” trifecta was solid once again, with all three ticking up and garnering the first, second and third highest total viewership on the night. “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” came in at a 1.2, with “P.D.” at a 1.1.

CBS came third with “Survivor” leading the way at a 1.2 rating, gaining 600,000 total viewers on last week. “Seal Team” ticked up to a 0.7, “S.W.A.T.” came in even at a 0.5.

ABC’s entire lineup was even week-to-week, with “The Goldbergs” and “Modern Family” leading the way at a 0.9, followed by “Schooled” with a 0.7. “Single Parents” put up a 0.6 in the 9:30 p.m. slot, and freshman drama “Stumptown” closed out the night with a 0.5.

More to come…

More TV

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Leopard in

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Rebounds, Easily Wins Wednesday

    After sinking to a series low last week, “The Masked Singer” bounced back in the Wednesday night TV ratings. The Fox show jumped 15% among adults 18-49 from a 1.65 rating to a 1.9, and gained over 1 million total viewers from last time around to end up with 6.7 million. However, it remains to [...]

  • Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote

    Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote Variety Innovate Summit

    “The Big Bang Theory” co-creator and TV producer Chuck Lorre and the head of Netflix Films Scott Stuber will keynote Variety’s Innovate Summit presented by PwC on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Lorre will share the career experiences that lead to his co-creating and executive producing “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Mom.” Lorre’s extensive [...]

  • Devesh Raj Replacing Carsten Schmidt as

    Devesh Raj Replacing Carsten Schmidt as Sky Deutschland CEO

    Devesh Raj will take the helm at Comcast-owned Sky Deutschland, replacing Carsten Schmidt, who has stepped down and will leave at year-end. Devesh joined Sky as COO last summer after Comcast took over the European pay-TV giant. Prior to Sky he was at Comcast in the U.S. for five years in a strategy role. Schmidt [...]

  • Cardi B

    Pepsi Enlists Cardi B for Its Own Version of Holiday Gift Giving

    Pepsi is known for its Super Bowl half time show and celebrity-laden commercials. Now it wants to burnish a reputation for holiday cheer. The soda-maker will help consumers give cash gifts to friend and family members through a digital scratch-off game that can be sparked via QR codes found across 12 packs of Pepsi, Diet [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg. Democratic presidential

    CNN Will Simulcast PBS Democratic Debate in December

    CNN said it will simulcast the Democratic debate slated to take place in December that is being hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, a move that will likely bring more attention and audience to the event. PBS plans to broadcast the debate December 19 from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. At this point in [...]

  • Peppa Pig

    U.K. Competition Watchdog to Examine Hasbro's $4 Billion Deal for Entertainment One

    Britain’s competition watchdog will investigate Hasbro’s $4 billion takeover of Entertainment One. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it would examine whether the intended acquisition of eOne would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” under U.K. rules. The CMA was deeply involved in scrutinizing the sale of Sky, which was ultimately bought [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind.,

    MSNBC and Washington Post Air Strong, Substantial Democratic Debate (Column)

    The Democratic party primary debate in Atlanta ran long (by about 20 minutes) and had a crowded stage of 10 candidates — and yet, relatively speaking, flew by efficiently. After a passel of debates that had been wildly oversubscribed and caught fire more for personality conflict than policy difference, the MSNBC and Washington Post debate [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad