TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Rebounds, Easily Wins Wednesday

After sinking to a series low last week, “The Masked Singer” bounced back in the Wednesday night TV ratings.

The Fox show jumped 15% among adults 18-49 from a 1.65 rating to a 1.9, and gained over 1 million total viewers from last time around to end up with 6.7 million. However, it remains to be seen whether it claw its way back to the 2.0 rating and over 7 million viewers it was averaging earlier in season 2. “Almost Family” followed it up steady at a 0.5.

Fox tied with NBC for the top network on the night at a 1.2 average rating. The Peacock’s “Chicago” trifecta was solid once again, with all three ticking up and garnering the first, second and third highest total viewership on the night. “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” came in at a 1.2, with “P.D.” at a 1.1.

CBS came third with “Survivor” leading the way at a 1.2 rating, gaining 600,000 total viewers on last week. “Seal Team” ticked up to a 0.7, “S.W.A.T.” came in even at a 0.5.

ABC’s entire lineup was even week-to-week, with “The Goldbergs” and “Modern Family” leading the way at a 0.9, followed by “Schooled” with a 0.7. “Single Parents” put up a 0.6 in the 9:30 p.m. slot, and freshman drama “Stumptown” closed out the night with a 0.5.

