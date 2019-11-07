×
TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Doubleheader Returns Down, Still Wins Wednesday

Will Thorne

The Masked Singer” returned from its World Series enforced hiatus to slightly lower TV ratings numbers than before on Fox.

A two-hour doubleheader of the singing competition show yielded a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 in both hours, with the 9 p.m. slot growing in total viewership from the first, up from just under 7 million to 7.2 million.

While those numbers are down on the 2.16 rating and 7.4 million who tuned in to the last episode on Oct. 16, they are roughly on par with the rating and viewership from weeks three and four.

“Masked Singer” led Fox to a comfortable victory on Wednesday night, with NBC finishing a distant second with a 1.0 average rating across the night. “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” both beat “Masked Singer” in total viewers, with the former topping the night at 8 million. Both “Fire” and “P.D.” scored a 1.0 rating, “Med” a 1.1.

CBS came third on Wednesday night, led by “Survivor” with a 1.3 rating and 6.8 million total viewers. “Seal Team” came in at a 0.6, “S.W.A.T.” at a 0.5.

More to come…

