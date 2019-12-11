TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Chopped Down to Series Low

As the tree was felled on “The Masked Singer” last night, so were the Fox series’ TV ratings.

The singing competition scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by 5.8 million total viewers, dropping 11% from last week’s previous low of 1.8 and 6.6 million viewers. “The Moodys” had more reason for cheer later in the night, as the series bounced back up from its 0.3 rating on Monday night to score a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million viewers across its two episodes on Tuesday.

Fox tied for first place with NBC in the overall network tallies, as the Peacock was led by the season premiere of “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” and “The Voice,” which both came in at a 1.2 rating. The former drew 6.8 million viewers, while the latter topped the night with around 8.3 million. “Making It” rounded off the night at a 0.5 rating and 3 million total viewers.

Over on the CW, part 3 of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” “Arrowverse” crossover drew the same 0.6 rating as the first two parts, and beat them by a hair in total viewership, drawing 1.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

