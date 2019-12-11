×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Chopped Down to Series Low

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Becker/Fox

As the tree was felled on “The Masked Singer” last night, so were the Fox series’ TV ratings.

The singing competition scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by 5.8 million total viewers, dropping 11% from last week’s previous low of 1.8 and 6.6 million viewers. “The Moodys” had more reason for cheer later in the night, as the series bounced back up from its 0.3 rating on Monday night to score a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million viewers across its two episodes on Tuesday.

Fox tied for first place with NBC in the overall network tallies, as the Peacock was led by the season premiere of “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” and “The Voice,” which both came in at a 1.2 rating. The former drew 6.8 million viewers, while the latter topped the night with around 8.3 million. “Making It” rounded off the night at a 0.5 rating and 3 million total viewers.

Over on the CW, part 3 of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” “Arrowverse” crossover drew the same 0.6 rating as the first two parts, and beat them by a hair in total viewership, drawing 1.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

More to come…

More TV

  • Universal Music U.K. Poaches BBC’s Alice

    Universal Music Poaches BBC’s Alice Webb to Run Eagle Rock

    Alice Webb is moving from the BBC to Eagle Rock, the Universal Music U.K.-backed producer and distributor of music programming. Webb has held several senior roles in a 15-year career at the BBC including head of its kids unit and COO of its BBC North division, overseeing the relocation of key departments from London to [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    New Netflix Original to Tell the Story of Spotify's Creation

    In a case of one disrupter telling the story of another, Netflix has boarded a series about the creation of Spotify, the Swedish startup that’s become one of the world’s leading music services. The as-yet-untitled limited series, to be directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (“Quicksand”), is inspired by the book “Spotify Untold” by Sven Carlsson and [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Award Nominations: The Complete List

    Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced Wednesday morning, with Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Jay Roach’s “Bombshell” dominating nods on the film front. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with Rachel Brosnanhan led the pack among TV shows. “Superstore” star America Ferrera and “Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira were [...]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    How to Watch the SAG Awards Nominations Live

    America Ferrera and Danai Gurira will announce the nominations for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., beginning at 7 a.m. PT. The announcement will air live on TNT, TBS and truTV, and stream on YouTube, tntdrama.com/sag-awards, truTV.com and sagawards.org. The SAG Awards nominations [...]

  • Microsoft Helps CW Carry 'All American'

    Microsoft Helps CW Carry 'All American' Story Into Commercial Breaks

    There’s so much story in the CW’s “All American” that it has spilled out into the show’s commercial breaks. Over the course of five separate episodes and many weeks, Microsoft has worked with the network to present outside-the-show “story stretchers” that add new details to specific plot elements while highlighting the technology giant’s Surface device. [...]

  • Kasi LemmonsNew York Women in Film

    Kasi Lemmons, Jane Rosenthal, Ann Dowd Talk Golden Globes Female Director Snub

    The absence of women among director nominees for the Golden Globes is another example of how much work remains to be done to achieve gender parity in the entertainment industry, honorees said Tuesday night at the 40th annual Muse Awards presented by New York Women in Film and Television. “Harriet” director Kasi Lemmons, “The Irishman” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad