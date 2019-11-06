×
TV Ratings: ‘The Little Mermaid Live’ Makes Big Splash for ABC

Will Thorne

ABC’s live (or semi-live) musical adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” made a splash in the TV ratings on Tuesday night.

The show scored a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 9 million total viewers, solid numbers for a live TV musical. For comparison, Fox’s “Rent” live musical event only drew a 1.4 rating and 3.4 million total viewers back in January, and NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live” drew slightly more viewers at a touch over 9 million, but a smaller rating at a 1.7.

The Little Mermaid Live” was fins and tails above the competition last night in terms of rating, but the crown for the most watched show still went to “NCIS” on CBS with 10.7 million total viewers. “Emergence” followed it up with a 0.7 rating (its highest since the premiere) and 3.5 million total viewers (a four-week high), meaning that the Disney-owned network comfortably finished ahead of its rivals with a 2.0 average ratings across the night.

NBC came second overall, led by “The Voice” with a 1.3 rating and 8.1 million total viewers. “This Is Us” declined once again up against “The Little Mermaid,” dipping to a 1.3 rating and 6.7 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” scored a 0.7.

On CBS, “NCIS” posted a 1.0, “FBI” a 0.8 and “NCIS: New Orleans” a 0.7.

Meanwhile on Fox, “The Resident” and “Empire” tied at a 0.7, with the former drawing 3.4 million sets of eyeballs and the latter 2.5.

Finally on the CW, “The Flash” came in at a 0.4 and 1.2 million viewers, and “Arrow” posted a 0.2.

