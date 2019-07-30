TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Part 1 Sweeps Monday

Part 1 of the finale of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” swept aside the competition in the Monday night ratings.

The dating show aired the first part of its fifteenth season curtain call to a season-high 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and a season-high total viewership of 7.15 million.

Its closest competitor on the night was “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC, which came second in the 8 p.m. slot with a 0.8 rating and 4.64 million total viewers. Both “Love Island” on CBS and “Beat Shazam” on Fox suffered a little as a result, posting figures of 0.4 and 0.5 respectively. It seems likely that “The Bachelorette” will repeat the feat tonight when it airs the second part of its finale.

Elsewhere on a solid night for ABC, “Grand Hotel” came in with a season-high 0.7 rating of and 3.1 million total viewers for its seventh episode. That viewership figure is the highest for the Eva Longoria-produced series since episode 2 which aired just over a month ago. The news wasn’t quite so positive for Fox, where “Beat Shazam” hit a series low in rating and viewership.

ABC unsurprisingly won the night overall with a 1.5 average rating across the night. NBC came in second with a 0.7, Fox in third with a 0.5, and CBS scraped into fourth ahead of The CW with a 0.3.