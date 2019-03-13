×
TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Up From Last Year, Wins Tuesday

Will Thorne

The Bachelor winner Cassie
CREDIT: ABC

After a season in which Colton Underwood performed an infamous fence jump, “The Bachelor” leapt over the competition to win the Tuesday ratings race for ABC.

The show’s two-hour season finale recorded an average rating of 2.3 in the key demo of adults 18-49, and a tick over 8 million viewers. That represents a slight, 1.5% improvement on last year’s finale, which averaged the lowest rating and total viewership in the show’s history, with a 2.2 rating and just under 8 million total viewers.

The Bachelor” beat “This Is Us” into second place, with the NBC drama recording a 1.8 rating and roughly 7.5 million total viewers. In terms of total viewership for the night, however, “The Bachelor” came in third behind two CBS shows, namely “NCIS” which brought in 12 million viewers, and “FBI” which finished with just under 9 million total viewers. The “NCIS” figure represented a season low for the show which is currently in its sixteenth season.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” narrowly beat out the two CBS shows into fourth place in the ratings with a 1.2. The game show had a total viewership of around 5 million.

ABC was the top network for the night, with a 1.8 ratings average, followed by NBC with a 1.3, CBS with a 0.9, and Fox with a 0.7.

