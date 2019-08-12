TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Deliver All-Time Low

After sinking to an all time low in 2018, this year’s Teen Choice Awards faired even worse.

The Fox broadcast was watched by only 722,000 viewers during its 8 to 10 p.m. broadcast and registered a meager 0.2 rating. That viewership figure is down around 30% on the 1 million who watched Zac Efron strut his stuff last year. The show’s ratings slump continues after it was watched by 1.7 million in 2017, meaning the show’s viewership has more than halved over the last couple years.

This year’s edition of the awards ceremony was headlined by the likes of the Jonas Brothers, who accepted the Decade Award, and Taylor Swift, who carried home the newly created Icon Award, presented in the form of a surfboard covered in cats.

Elsewhere, “Big Brother” hit a Sunday night high for its 21st season, posting a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 4.7 million total viewers. NBC’s coverage of U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where Simone Biles won a record-tying sixth all-around title, drew a 0.6 rating around 2.8 million viewers. “$100,000 Pyramid” tied for ABC’s best performer of the night with a 0.7 rating and 4.65 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied in the overall ratings rankings for the night, with both networks coming in at a 0.6 average. Next came NBC with a 0.4, followed by Fox and The CW with 0.2’s.