×

TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Deliver All-Time Low

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

After sinking to an all time low in 2018, this year’s Teen Choice Awards faired even worse.

The Fox broadcast was watched by only 722,000 viewers during its 8 to 10 p.m. broadcast and registered a meager 0.2 rating. That viewership figure is down around 30% on the 1 million who watched Zac Efron strut his stuff last year. The show’s ratings slump continues after it was watched by 1.7 million in 2017, meaning the show’s viewership has more than halved over the last couple years.

This year’s edition of the awards ceremony was headlined by the likes of the Jonas Brothers, who accepted the Decade Award, and Taylor Swift, who carried home the newly created Icon Award, presented in the form of a surfboard covered in cats.

Elsewhere, “Big Brother” hit a Sunday night high for its 21st season, posting a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 4.7 million total viewers. NBC’s coverage of U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where Simone Biles won a record-tying sixth all-around title, drew a 0.6 rating around 2.8 million viewers. “$100,000 Pyramid” tied for ABC’s best performer of the night with a 0.7 rating and 4.65 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied in the overall ratings rankings for the night, with both networks coming in at a 0.6 average. Next came NBC with a 0.4, followed by Fox and The CW with 0.2’s.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • French Broadcasters to Launch Joint Streaming

    French Broadcasters to Launch Joint Streaming Service Next Year to Battle Netflix

    Amazon and Netflix are soon to get some Gallic competition from Team France. French regulators gave the green light Monday to plans by the country’s heavyweight broadcasters to launch a joint streaming service, Salto, to fight the global giants. Pubcaster France Televisions has pacted with its commercial rivals M6 and TF1 on the new subscription [...]

  • TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Deliver

    TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Deliver All-Time Low

    After sinking to an all time low in 2018, this year’s Teen Choice Awards faired even worse. The Fox broadcast was watched by only 722,000 viewers during its 8 to 10 p.m. broadcast and registered a meager 0.2 rating. That viewership figure is down around 30% on the 1 million who watched Zac Efron strut [...]

  • Friends

    Tribeca TV Festival Sets 'Transparent' Finale Premiere, 'Friends' Reunion

    The third annual Tribeca TV Festival is set to unspool next month with the premiere screening of “Transparent’s” musical finale episode and a 25th anniversary “Friends” reunion event. Tribeca’s TV fest runs Sept. 12-15 at Lower Manhattan’s Regal Battery Park. Other highlights of the lineup include the series premieres of CBS’ “Evil,” Epix drama “Godfather [...]

  • Apple Releases 'The Morning Show' Teaser

    Apple Releases 'The Morning Show' Teaser

    Apple has released a first look at its upcoming drama, “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. The series, showrun by Kerry Ehrin, is a fictional look at the goings-on of early morning television. Apple also said Monday that the show will debut exclusively on Apple TV Plus this fall. In [...]

  • Rose Matafeo

    HBO Max Teams With BBC Three on Comedy Series 'Starstruck'

    HBO Max and BBC Three are partnering on a comedy series that hails from comedian Rose Matfeo. “Starstruck,” the six episode comedy series, will follow twenty-something Rose (Matafeo), a millennial in London, juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star. BBC Three [...]

  • Bad Banks

    Blockchain Company Breaker Nabs Rights to 'Bad Banks'

    Breaker, the blockchain-enabled entertainment platform, is getting into the television game. The company has added six-part miniseries “Bad Banks” to its library of film and music titles. The series is directed by Christian Schwochow, who previously oversaw episodes of “The Crown” and backed by Kino Lorber. It aired in Germany and in the U.S. on [...]

  • the crown olivia colman

    'The Crown' Season 3 to Premiere in November

    “The Crown” comes back for its third season on Netflix on Nov. 17. The new season of the wildly popular royal drama stars Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Claire Foy, who played the monarch in the first two series. Tobias Menzies plays her husband, Prince Phillip, and Oscar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad