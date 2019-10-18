×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Sunnyside’ Stable in Final Broadcast Episode

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sunnyside
CREDIT: Colleen Hayes/NBC

NBC’s “Sunnyside,” which was pulled from the network’s schedule this week, closed off its broadcast run to roughly the same numbers as last week.

The Kal Penn comedy posted a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million total viewers, continuing its run as the lowest rated and least watched new fall show in Live+Same Day. NBC has also ordered one more episode of “Sunnyside” to increase the original order of 10 episodes to 11, and the remaining seven episodes will air weekly on the NBC App, NBC.com and other digital platforms

Earlier on NBC, “Superstore” was even on last week at a 0.8 rating and just under 3 million total viewers, as were freshman comedy “Perfect Harmony” and “The Good Place,” posting a 0.4 and a 0.6 respectively. “Law & Order: SVU” ticked down a fraction to a 0.6 rating.

More to come…

More TV

  • Sunnyside

    TV Ratings: 'Sunnyside' Stable in Final Broadcast Episode

    NBC’s “Sunnyside,” which was pulled from the network’s schedule this week, closed off its broadcast run to roughly the same numbers as last week. The Kal Penn comedy posted a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million total viewers, continuing its run as the lowest rated and least watched new fall show in Live+Same Day. NBC has [...]

  • Bill Macy dead

    Bill Macy, 'Maude' Star, Dies at 97

    Bill Macy, who played Bea Arthur’s husband Walter Findlay on the “All in the Family” spinoff, “Maude,” died on Thursday. He was 97. “My buddy Bill Macy passed away at 7:13pm tonight. He was a spitfire right up to the end,” producer and manager Matt Beckoff wrote on Facebook. “My condolences to his beautiful wife Samantha [...]

  • Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

    All3Media Drops Out of the Bidding for Endemol Shine (EXCLUSIVE)

    All3Media has dropped out of the running to buy rival production and distribution giant Endemol Shine, Variety has learned. All3Media, jointly owned by Discovery and Liberty Global, had lately been running the numbers to see if the acquisition made sense. Liberty is building up a huge war chest, having gained approval to offload a raft [...]

  • Issa Rae Launches Raedio Label With

    Issa Rae Launches Raedio Label With Atlantic; Watch First Release, TeaMarrr’s ‘Kinda Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Raedio, the new label co-founded by Emmy-nominated actress-producer-writer Issa Rae, and Atlantic Records have announced a new partnership, which kicks off with today’s release of the new single, “Kinda Love,” by singer-rapper TeaMarrr. The companion visual, directed by child (Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye), features cameos from Rae and comedian Jessie Woo — watch it below. [...]

  • Chris-Hayes-live-audience-MSNBC

    Live, From New York... It's MSNBC Anchor Chris Hayes?

    The comedian wanted people to laugh. But not all the time. Sometimes, not at all. Ryan Reiss typically spends his evenings warming up studio audiences for Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” show. Big guffaws are in demand. On recent Friday evenings, however, Reiss has held forth in a different studio at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters, [...]

  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

    Mipcom 2019: The Buzzy Deals That Went Down in Cannes

    The international TV business convened in Cannes this week for Mipcom, the biggest television market of the year and a firm date on the calendar for distributors and acquisitions execs. Although no one title emerged as this year’s standout, there were deals aplenty on the ground. Here are some of the most eye-catching: – Pathé [...]

  • Mipcom Wrap: The Shows, News, Trends

    Mipcom Wrap: News, Trends and Talking Points in Cannes

    Mipcom remains the biggest international TV get-together of the year, and that makes Cannes in October the place where the industry takes stock. How programming is made, bought and sold is changing, as is the array of platforms that carry content. Here are takeaways from Mipcom 2019. Good Buzz – but No Title Dominates No [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad