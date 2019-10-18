TV Ratings: ‘Sunnyside’ Stable in Final Broadcast Episode

NBC’s “Sunnyside,” which was pulled from the network’s schedule this week, closed off its broadcast run to roughly the same numbers as last week.

The Kal Penn comedy posted a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million total viewers, continuing its run as the lowest rated and least watched new fall show in Live+Same Day. NBC has also ordered one more episode of “Sunnyside” to increase the original order of 10 episodes to 11, and the remaining seven episodes will air weekly on the NBC App, NBC.com and other digital platforms.

Earlier on NBC, “Superstore” was even on last week at a 0.8 rating and just under 3 million total viewers, as were freshman comedy “Perfect Harmony” and “The Good Place,” posting a 0.4 and a 0.6 respectively. “Law & Order: SVU” ticked down a fraction to a 0.6 rating.

