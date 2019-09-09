×
TV Ratings: Lopsided Patriots-Steelers Game Down on Season Opener

CREDIT: Steven Senne/AP

After a season opener which posted a three-year high on Thursday night, ratings for heavyweight Sunday night clash between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers were down a little.

The lopsided “Sunday Night Football” encounter, which saw Tom Brady emerge victorious over Ben Roethlisberger by a record 30-point margin (33-3), scored a 14.8 rating and a 26 share in the overnight metered-market ratings on NBC, down 3% on the 15.3 figure posted by the offensive snooze fest between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. The total audience figure for the game will be made available later in the day.

However, last night’s Tom Brady masterclass was up 3% on the “Sunday Night Football” opener between the Bears and Packers from 2018.

The top three markets for last night’s game were unsurprisingly Pittsburgh (42.3/60), Providence (37.4/57) and Boston (36.3/58), the former of which will likely have been tuning out early as the Steelers went into the fourth quarter down 30 points to 3.

Although only 13 total points were scored in Chicago on Thursday night and only one touchdown, the game also beat NBC’s “SNF” Packers-Bears telecast from last year by 7%. The 2019 season opener produced the highest overnight metered-market household score for any sporting event since last year’s Super Bowl and the total viewership hit the 22 million mark, up on last year’s opener which drew around 19 million viewers.

