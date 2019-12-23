TV Ratings: ‘The Price Is Right’ Leads Specials But Football Tops

In a quiet Sunday before the holidays, CBS’ “The Price Is Right” was the most-watched original entertainment program on the air in the key demographic of adults aged 18-49, though it was still easily topped by “ ” on NBC.

Sunday night’s game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Chicago Bears 26-3, averaged 14.5 million total viewers for NBC in preliminary fast national numbers, down from the prior week’s 15.8 million pre-adjustment figure. (Given the nature of live sports, those figures are subject to significant adjustment later in the day.)

CBS’ special edition of “The Price Is Right” brought in a 0.7 rating and 5.41 million viewers. CBS’ “60 Minutes'” pulled a 0.6 and 6.1 million, while the “A Home for the Holidays” adoption special after did a 0.3 and 2.35 million.

On ABC, its “Kids Say the Darndest Things” special brought in a 0.4 and 2.4 million, while special “The Year: 2019” also rated a 0.4 and drew in 2.9 million viewers.

On Fox, after the afternoon’s football game, two back-to-back “Masked Singer” repeats came in with a 1.4 and 1.1 (and 4.3 million and 3.9 million), respectively.

Meanwhile, on the CW, its two “Christmas Caroler Challenge” specials pulled in a 0.1 and 511,000 and 445,000 viewers.