TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Dominates

Will Thorne

The New Orleans Saints defensive line gets ready as the Dallas Cowboys come to the line lead by quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during NFL game action between the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LANFL Cowboys vs Saints, New Orleans, USA - 29 Sep 2019
Network execs often say there is no surer way to drive NFL ratings than a Dallas Cowboys game. Yesterday’s “Sunday Night Football” is very much a case in point.

Despite producing a low-scoring 12-10 victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Cowboys and just one touchdown all game, “SNF” scored a 15.5 household rating in metered markets, a season high in preliminary ratings for the NBC show and up 26% on the same night in 2018.

Meanwhile, Fox’s animation domination started slowly, yet consistently, with new show “Bless the Harts” debuting to a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.81 million total viewers. Its “Simpsons” lead-in scored a 0.9 rating and 2.31 million total viewers, while both “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” came in at a 0.7.

Over on ABC, “The Rookie” was steady with it season 2 debut delivering at a 0.7, having moved to the 10 p.m. weekend slot, matching the rating posted by its “Shark Tank” lead-in as well as “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in the 7:30 p.m. slot. The season finale of “Celebrity Family Feud” scored highest for the Disney-owned network on the night with a 1.0 rating and 5.4 million total viewers.

CBS’ ratings will likely adjust down given that the late-afternoon NFL game delayed then start of primetime by around 45 minutes. As things stand “God Friended Me” season 2 kicked off to a 0.9 and just under 7 million total viewers, while “NCIS: LA” scored a 0.6 and just under 5 million sets of eyeballs, and “60 Minute” came in at a 1.4 and 9.8 million total viewers.

