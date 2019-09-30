TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Dominates

Network execs often say there is no surer way to drive NFL ratings than a Dallas Cowboys game. Yesterday’s “ ” is very much a case in point.

Despite producing a low-scoring 12-10 victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Cowboys and just one touchdown all game, “SNF” scored a 15.5 household rating in metered markets, a season high in preliminary ratings for the NBC show and up 26% on the same night in 2018.

Meanwhile, Fox’s animation domination started slowly, yet consistently, with new show “Bless the Harts” debuting to a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.81 million total viewers. Its “Simpsons” lead-in scored a 0.9 rating and 2.31 million total viewers, while both “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” came in at a 0.7.

Over on ABC, “The Rookie” was steady with it season 2 debut delivering at a 0.7, having moved to the 10 p.m. weekend slot, matching the rating posted by its “Shark Tank” lead-in as well as “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in the 7:30 p.m. slot. The season finale of “Celebrity Family Feud” scored highest for the Disney-owned network on the night with a 1.0 rating and 5.4 million total viewers.

CBS’ ratings will likely adjust down given that the late-afternoon NFL game delayed then start of primetime by around 45 minutes. As things stand “God Friended Me” season 2 kicked off to a 0.9 and just under 7 million total viewers, while “NCIS: LA” scored a 0.6 and just under 5 million sets of eyeballs, and “60 Minute” came in at a 1.4 and 9.8 million total viewers.