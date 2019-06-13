TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 7 Dominates

The final game of an epic Stanley Cup dual between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues ended in victory for the Blues and for NBC in the ratings.

Game 7, which finished on a score of 4-1 to the team from St. Louis, handing them their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history, scored a 2.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Wednesday night and was watched by 8.2 million total viewers. That’s up 24% on the rating for Game 6 (1.9) and up 25.6% on the penultimate game’s total viewership (6.1 million).

The game also scored a 6.20 rating in the overnight metered-market results, the highest overnight rating for an NHL game in the record books, which date back to 1994.

St. Louis’s victory led NBC to a comfortable position on top in the ratings charts for Wednesday with a 2.5 average rating (the game aired for three hours straight), compared to a 0.8 for ABC, a 0.6 for Fox and a 0.5 for CBS.

ABC’s “Card Sharks” revival premiered last night to a 0.9 rating and 4.4 million total viewers, almost matching its “Press Your Luck” lead-in which also had a 0.9 rating, but a slightly higher viewership at 4.9 million.

Discounting the Stanley Cup game, “Press Your Luck” won the 8 p.m. battle over CBS’ “Amazing Race” (0.8 and 4.6 million viewers) and Fox’s “Masterchef” (0.7 and 2.8 million).