TV Ratings: Seth Rogen on ‘The Price Is Right’ Leads Monday Before Christmas

Seth Rogen’s appearance on a special edition of “The Price Is Right” led the ratings on the quiet day before Christmas Eve with a 0.9 rating and 6.6 million viewers in the key 18-49 demographic.

The game show’s primetime special, “A Holiday Extravaganza with Seth Rogen,” had the actor and comedian come on down to the Drew Carey-hosted show to play for Hilarity for Charity, the national Alzheimer’s non-profit organization that he and he wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, founded.

Following “The Price Is Right,” a repeat of CBS’ “All Rise” notched a 0.6 and 4.3 million viewers and a “Bull” repeat came in with a 0.5 and about 4 million. CBS led the evening with a network average of 0.7 and nearly 5 million viewers, followed by NBC, which brought in an average of 0.5 2.7 million.

On NBC, a repeat of a Christmas edition of “Saturday Night Live” brought in a 0.6 and 2.8 million viewers, and was preceded by a “Holidays with the Houghs” repeat, which did a 0.4 and 2.4 million.

ABC’s repeat of “Same Time, Next Christmas” came in with a 0.4 and 2.8 million, followed by a “Good Doctor” repeat. On Fox, a “9-1-1” repeat brought in a 0.4 and 2.3 million, followed by a 0.4 and 1.5 million for a repeat of “Prodigal Son.”

On The CW, its back-to-back specials of “Christmas Caroler Challenge” each did a 0.1 and 579,000 and 541,000 viewers, respectively.