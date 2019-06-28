×

TV Ratings: Second Democratic Debate Tops First

CREDIT: AP

The second Democratic debate, headlined by former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris, outperformed the first in the preliminary ratings.

Thursday night’s debate, which featured a fierce back-and-forth on the issue of healthcare, scored a 8.05 household rating in metered markets on NBC, up around 13% from the Wednesday night sparring session which scored a round 7.0 in the same metric. Those figures don’t include MSNBC and Telemundo, which both also broadcast the debate.

The total viewership figure for the second debate across the three networks will be made available later in the day.

Wednesday night’s first debate, featuring the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker and Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, drew a total of 15.3 million viewers across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

Both won’t likely come near to the 24 million figure posted by Donald Trump’s first debate on Fox News in August of 2015. However, given its preliminary figures, Thursday’s affair could well manage to top Wednesday’s night’s viewership as well as that of the first Democratic debate of the 2016 cycle, which stood at 15.7 million viewers on CNN.

The second debate had a more combative tone overall, with several candidates taking the opportunity to attack Biden, the frontrunner. At one point, Harris took it upon herself to intervene.

“Hey, guys, you know what? America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table,” Harris said.

Additional participants in the second debate included Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Eric Swalwell, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

The debate was once again moderated by a team of anchors and correspondents from across NBC’s properties, namely Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, Savannah Guthrie and José Diaz-Balart.

Highlights from Wednesday’s equally crowded debate included a tussle between O’Rourke and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro on the issue of decriminalizing illegal immigration, and back-on-forths between multiple candidates on income inequality and climate change. Many people who tuned in picked up on the fact that both O’Rourke and Booker addressed the audience in Spanish during the broadcast.

