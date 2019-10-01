TV Ratings: ‘Prodigal Son,’ ‘Bluff City Law’ Hold Steady

×

After a disappointing premiere week all around, the new shows managed to avoid dropping off too much on Monday night.

Both “Prodigal Son” (the highest rated new show of premiere week) on Fox and “Bluff City Law” on NBC posted the same rating in week 2, a 1.0 and a 0.8 respectively. Both shows were also up very slightly in total viewership, with the former drawing 4.1 million viewers (as opposed to 4.05 last week), and the latter bringing in 4.67 million viewers, as opposed to 4.61 in week 1.

“9-1-1” was the top scripted show of the night on Fox, retaining its 1.6 rating from its season 3 premiere and growing a small amount in total viewers to 7.2 million.

More to come…

