×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Norah O’Donnell’s D.C. Move Brings Early Ratings Spike to ‘CBS Evening News’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine. Shot in Studio 57 @ CBS Broadcast Center in NYC. Photographer: Michele Crowe/CBS
CREDIT: Michele Crowe/CBS

Norah O’Donell’s move to Washington, D.C. for “CBS Evening News” appears to have sparked new interest in the venerable program.

An average of 1.44 million people between the ages of 25 and 54 watched the program’s debut from its new studio in the nation’s capital, according to Nielsen, a figure that is 41% higher than the program’s season-to-date average of 1.02 million.  Advertisers place more focus on this demographic when it comes to audiences for news programming. Meanwhile, the initial broadcast lured an average of 6.81 million viewers, a figure that is 25% higher than the 5.43 million the show has attracted season to date.

Both figures represent the biggest audiences O’Donnell has won since she launched her tenure on “CBS Evening News,” one of TV’s longest-running regular programs that has ties to Walter Cronkite.

For the five days ended November 29, “CBS Evening News” captured an average of nearly 1.18 million viewers between 25 and 54 and an average of 6 million overall.

CBS News executives are betting that the move to D.C. will lend new momentum to “CBS Evening News,” which has languished in third place behind ABC’s “World News Tonight” and NBC’s “NBC Nightly News” for years. The show launches its new era just as the U.S. House of Representatives is wrapping its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s relationship with Ukraine and as the field of Democrats vying to challenge Trump for the Oval Office in 2020 is starting to narrow.

The hope at CBS is that O’Donnell’s years of covering the White House, Congress and other national institutions combined with a show that is based alongside those elements of government will provide can’t-miss moments and lure new viewers to the program.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” continues to capture the most viewers of the three broadcast-network newscasts, capturing for the five days ended November 29 an average of more than 1,75 million viewers between 25 and 54 and more than 8.9 million overall. NBC’s “NBC Nightly News” commanded an average of nearly 1.75 million in the demo and more than 8.16 million overall.

 

More TV

  • Norah O’Donnell Photoshoot for NIH Magazine.

    Norah O'Donnell's D.C. Move Brings Early Ratings Spike to 'CBS Evening News'

    Norah O’Donell’s move to Washington, D.C. for “CBS Evening News” appears to have sparked new interest in the venerable program. An average of 1.44 million people between the ages of 25 and 54 watched the program’s debut from its new studio in the nation’s capital, according to Nielsen, a figure that is 41% higher than [...]

  • 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6

    TV Ratings: 'Jack Ryan' Season 2 Averaging 4.6 Million Viewers, Per Nielsen

    “Jack Ryan” season 2 could well be one of Amazon’s most-watched shows. According to Nielsen measurements, the show’s sophomore outing has an average minute audience of over 4.6 million after seven days of delayed viewing, while its premiere episode drew 7.3 million viewers in the same metric over its first seven days of availability. Those [...]

  • HBO Max Announces Stand-Up Specials from

    HBO Max Announces Stand-Up Specials From Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah

    HBO Max is bolstering its comedy offering. The forthcoming streamer, which launches in May 2020, has ordered four new stand-up comedy specials from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah. “We are incredibly proud to showcase this expansive range of comedic talent on HBO MAX,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original programming, [...]

  • star trek at 50

    'Star Trek' Writer D.C. Fontana Dies at 80

    Dorothy Catherine Fontana, a writer on the original “Star Trek” series who had a long association with the franchise, died Dec. 2. She was 80. Fontana’s death was confirmed by the official “Star Trek” website, which described her as “the legendary writer who brought many of ‘Star Trek’s’ greatest episodes to life.” The website reported [...]

  • AstronomyClub_072319_ LS1_0593.RAF

    Why 'Astronomy Club,' 'Sherman's Showcase' Choose Cultural Comedy Over Politics

    Let “Saturday Night Live” do all the President Trump sketches it wants. Over on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” there are skits that cleverly parody how slow soul food restaurants are and how it feels to be overlooked in society with a recurring bit called “Invisible Spy.” Meanwhile, “Sherman’s Showcase” on IFC pokes fun [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad