TV Ratings: New Shows Struggle Up Against ‘Thursday Night Football’

Thursday night was a tricky night for new shows to debut on given the presence of a titanic “Thursday Night Football” clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sure enough, all five of the series which debuted on Thursday struggled to make an impact.

On NBC, “Perfect Harmony” starring Bradley Whitford debuted to a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million total viewers, while Kal Penn’s “Sunnyside” posted a 0.4 rating and only 1.8 million viewers in the 9:30 p.m. slot.

CBS’ new shows fared a better, with “The Unicorn” emerging as the highest rated freshman of the night with a 0.8 rating and 6 million total viewers. Later on, “Carol’s Second Act” with Patricia Heaton opened to a 0.7 and just under 6 million viewers, followed by the dark drama “Evil” at a 0.7 and 4.6 million total viewers.

On ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” kicked off the night with 16th season premiering to a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.5 million total viewers. That was followed up by “A Million Little Things” which came in at a 1.1 and 5 million viewers.

More to come…