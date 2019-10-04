×
TV Ratings: New Shows Stable, Still Low

Will Thorne

PERFECT HARMONY -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rizwan Manji as Reverend Jax, Geno Segers as Shep, Will Greenberg as Wayne, Bradley Whitford as Arthur, Anna Camp as Ginny, Tymberlee Hill as Adams -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)
CREDIT: Justin Lubin/NBC

The new fall shows once again showed little drop-off from week 1 to week 2 on Thursday night. However, that isn’t necessarily saying all that much given that none of them have performed well to date.

On NBC, “Perfect Harmony” didn’t budge much with a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 2.1 million total viewers, while “Sunnyside” continues to be the lowest rated and least watched new show of the season so far, coming in at a 0.3 rating and around 1.3 million total viewers the second time around.

“The Unicorn,” “Carol’s Second Act” and “Evil” all registered quasi-identical ratings as last week for CBS, scoring a 0.8, a 0.7 and a 0.6 respectively. “Young Sheldon” was stable from last week’s series low, coming in at a round 1.0 rating and 8.1 million viewers to take the most watched scripted show crown. “Mom” posted a 0.8 and 6.4 million, building slightly on last week’s viewership tally.

    The new fall shows once again showed little drop-off from week 1 to week 2 on Thursday night. However, that isn't necessarily saying all that much given that none of them have performed well to date. On NBC, "Perfect Harmony" didn't budge much with a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 2.1 million [...]

