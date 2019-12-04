TV Ratings: NBC Nabs Tuesday Win With ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

NBC made away with a Tuesday night TV ratings win in its sack.

The network came top overall thanks to a rerun of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” which scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, and “The Voice,” which came second across the night with a 1.0 rating. However, the singing competition was down from the 1.1 it posted last Tuesday. Meanwhile the animated “How to Train Your Dragon” half-hour special came third with a solid 0.9. “Making It,” which premiered on Tuesday night to a series low rating, rounded the night off with a 0.5.

Fox and ABC tied for second at a 0.7 average. The former saw bumps for both its Tuesday night dramas, with “The Resident” leaping 33% from a 0.6 last time around to a 0.8. “Empire” regained a little ground, posting a 0.7 after a series low 0.6 last week.

On the Disney-owned network, the Brad Paisley special, which featured guests such as the Jonas Brothers, scored a 0.8 and drew 6.3 million total viewers. Later, the two-hour “CMA Country Christmas” special averaged a 0.7 rating and 5 million viewers.

CBS aired only reruns, with replays of “NCIS,” “FBI” and “NCIS: New Orleans” coming in at a 0.7, a 0.6 and a 0.5 respectively.

Finally on the CW, “The Flash” sped up from its 0.4 rating last week to a 0.5 this time around. The show also gained around 200,000 total viewers to end up with 1.3 million, a four-week high. “Arrow” came in even on last week in the 9 p.m. slot at a 0.3, and also gained a little in the total viewership department, drawing 830,000 pairs of eyeballs, its highest tally since the season 8 premiere.