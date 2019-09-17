×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Tops 52-Week Nielsen Season, CBS Reclaims Total Viewers Crown

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THIS IS US -- "Don't Take My Sunshine Away" Episode 316 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

NBC is set to end the 2018-2019 Nielsen season as the top broadcast network in the ratings, while CBS has reclaimed the total viewers crown from the Peacock.

Last year, NBC had overtaken CBS in total viewers for the first time in 16 years, but CBS has managed to regain the top spot thanks to solid performances by the final season of “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and the ever-reliable viewership juggernaut “NCIS.”

All the networks other than Fox were down on last year’s average 18-49 rating, with NBC falling 22% from a 1.8 to a 1.4 average. Fox was also the only network up in total viewership, jumping an average of 300,000 viewers from 4.2 million on average to 4.5 this time around.

NBC’s decline in both metrics year on year is likely down to the fact the network had the Super Bowl and the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018. The network’s highest rated show for the year was once again “This Is Us,” which averaged just over a 2.0, followed by a trio of its unscripted shows in “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

Related

Meanwhile Fox’s improved numbers can be mostly attributed to the success of its breakthrough unscripted hit “The Masked Singer,” which averaged over 8 million total viewers across its debut season.

Check out the rankings for the 2018-2019 season below:

2018-19 Primetime Averages thru 51 Weeks, Most Current

NBC…1.4

CBS…1.2

Fox…1.2

ABC…1.2

CW…0.4 

Total Viewers

CBS…7.4 million

NBC…6.5 million

ABC…5.2 million

Fox…4.5 million

CW…1.2 million

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Thandie Newton and Regina King70th Primetime

    Emmys 2019: The Ultimate Party Guide

    The 71st annual Emmy Awards may be going hostless this year, but that doesn’t mean the big night will be any less of a celebration. For all the details on the biggest bashes happening this week and throughout the weekend, check out Variety‘s Ultimate Emmys Party Guide below. Tuesday, Sept. 17 Variety’s Showrunners DinnerEveleigh, 7:30 p.m [...]

  • DANCING WITH THE STARS - "2019

    Sean Spicer on 'Dancing With the Stars' Backlash: 'I'm Used to That'

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer isn’t letting the controversy surrounding his appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” get to him. “It’s nothing new,” Spicer told Variety after he made his “DWTS” debut on Monday night. ABC faced quick backlash following the announcement last month that Spicer had been cast on the show. Even [...]

  • 'This Is Us' Season 4 Adds

    'This Is Us' Season 4 Adds Tim Matheson as Rebecca's Father

    “This Is Us” Season 4 has cast Tim Matheson in a key recurring role, Variety has confirmed. Matheson will play Dave, the father of Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson. This will mark the first time Rebecca’s father has been seen onscreen in the hit NBC drama series, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy [...]

  • THIS IS US -- "Don't Take

    NBC Tops 52-Week Nielsen Season, CBS Reclaims Total Viewers Crown

    NBC is set to end the 2018-2019 Nielsen season as the top broadcast network in the ratings, while CBS has reclaimed the total viewers crown from the Peacock. Last year, NBC had overtaken CBS in total viewers for the first time in 16 years, but CBS has managed to regain the top spot thanks to [...]

  • George Schweitzer, President of CBS Marketing

    Amazon's Mike Benson Will Succeed George Schweitzer as CBS Marketing Chief

    George Schweitzer has enjoyed a broad career out of a very narrow practice. He finds new ways to get people to watch more TV. Those methods can range wide. He once tucked a paper-thin interactive video player into the pages of Entertainment Weekly so readers could sample new CBS shows. He got supermarkets to use [...]

  • Kane Brown 52nd Annual CMA Awards,

    CMT Boosts Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay as 'Artists of the Year'

    Country music’s youngest superstars don’t always catch a break with the CMA Awards. When the latest slate of nominations was announced, Kane Brown had none, and Luke Combs had a far-from-leading three. But CMT is making up the difference by including these two ascendants as part of their annual “CMT Artists of the Year” slate, [...]

  • Timothy Olyphant Once Upon a Time

    'Fargo' Season 4 Casts Timothy Olyphant in Recurring Guest Role

    Timothy Olyphant has been cast in the upcoming fourth season of “Fargo,” Variety has confirmed. Olyphant will appear in a recurring guest star role as a character named Dick “Deafy” Wickware. It was previously announced that Chris Rock would star in the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series. Other stars of “Fargo” Season 4 are: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad