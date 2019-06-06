TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3 Stays Low

The Toronto Raptors stunned the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA finals last night, and it’s perhaps not surprising that ratings for the game were once again low on the U.S. side of the border.

Wednesday’s match up, which saw the Raptors maul the Warriors 123-109, scored a 3.7 in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by 10.4 million total viewers for ABC.

Those figures were only fractionally lower than Game 2, which scored a 3.8 rating in 18-49 and 10.79 million total viewers, and Friday’s opener, which drew a 3.9 rating and 10.77 million total viewers. However, compare them to Game 3 from the 2018 NBA finals, which scored a 5.2 rating and 14.2 million viewers, and this year’s figures continue to be among the lowest for an NBA finals in several years.

Last night’s Game 3 drew a 10.0 overnight metered market rating which is down 21% on the same game last year. The 2018 Game 3 between the Warriors and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers registered a 12.7 in the metric, and the year before scored a 13.4.

While the game produced low ratings, the amount of celebrities in attendance was at a high, with an eclectic collection of Beyonce, Jay Z, Metallica and Julianne Moore all witnessing the Warrior’s defeat.

Once again it’s worth mentioning that two likely factors behind the this year’s ratings dip are the lack of LeBron James in these finals and the fact that one of the two teams is from Canada. The figures North of the border, on the other hand, have been stellar by Canadian standards, as Game 2 delivered a combined average audience of 4.3 million viewers (across its simulcast coverage on TSN, CTV2 and RDS), making it the country’s most-watched NBA game ever. The Canadian figures from Game 3 will be available later in the day.

Looking at the overall ratings for Wednesday night, the game handed ABC another easy victory with a 3.1 rating across the night compared to a 0.7 for NBC, a 0.6 for Fox and a 0.5 for CBS. “American Ninja Warrior” won the three-way unscripted battle at 8 p.m. on the latter three networks, registering a 0.9 rating to 0.8 for “Amazing Race” on CBS and 0.7 for “Masterchef” on Fox.