×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3 Stays Low

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AP

The Toronto Raptors stunned the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA finals last night, and it’s perhaps not surprising that ratings for the game were once again low on the U.S. side of the border.

Wednesday’s match up, which saw the Raptors maul the Warriors 123-109, scored a 3.7 in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by 10.4 million total viewers for ABC.

Those figures were only fractionally lower than Game 2, which scored a 3.8 rating in 18-49 and 10.79 million total viewers, and Friday’s opener, which drew a 3.9 rating and 10.77 million total viewers. However, compare them to Game 3 from the 2018 NBA finals, which scored a 5.2 rating and 14.2 million viewers, and this year’s figures continue to be among the lowest for an NBA finals in several years.

Last night’s Game 3 drew a 10.0 overnight metered market rating which is down 21% on the same game last year. The 2018 Game 3 between the Warriors and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers registered a 12.7 in the metric, and the year before scored a 13.4.

Related

While the game produced low ratings, the amount of celebrities in attendance was at a high, with an eclectic collection of Beyonce, Jay Z, Metallica and Julianne Moore all witnessing the Warrior’s defeat.

Once again it’s worth mentioning that two likely factors behind the this year’s ratings dip are the lack of LeBron James in these finals and the fact that one of the two teams is from Canada. The figures North of the border, on the other hand, have been stellar by Canadian standards, as Game 2 delivered a combined average audience of 4.3 million viewers (across its simulcast coverage on TSN, CTV2 and RDS), making it the country’s most-watched NBA game ever. The Canadian figures from Game 3 will be available later in the day.

Looking at the overall ratings for Wednesday night, the game handed ABC another easy victory with a 3.1 rating across the night compared to a 0.7 for NBC, a 0.6 for Fox and a 0.5 for CBS. “American Ninja Warrior” won the three-way unscripted battle at 8 p.m. on the latter three networks, registering a 0.9 rating to 0.8 for “Amazing Race” on CBS and 0.7 for “Masterchef” on Fox.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More TV

  • TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3

    TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 3 Stays Low

    The Toronto Raptors stunned the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA finals last night, and it’s perhaps not surprising that ratings for the game were once again low on the U.S. side of the border. Wednesday’s match up, which saw the Raptors maul the Warriors 123-109, scored a 3.7 in the key [...]

  • Leslie Jones Emmy Fashion

    'SNL' Star Leslie Jones Reflects on Fashion Collaborations With Christian Siriano

    Finding designers willing to dress her wasn’t always easy for “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones. “Maybe because I’m tall, maybe I’m not the regular size — which is not that big,” she says. “I’m [a] 10, 12. I guess it’s big for a Hollywood size, but I’m a normal-sized woman.” The two-time Emmy nominee [...]

  • POSE -- Pictured: Billy Porter as

    'Pose' Season 2: Diving Deeper Into One of LGBTQ History's Darkest Chapters

    Dozens of neon-clad extras lounge, dance, and wait for their instructions. Fog machines churn out streams of smoky haze, the better to mask the fact that we’re not actually in a dark bar on a summer night, but a cavernous warehouse tucked deep into the Bronx on a cold May afternoon. Here on the set [...]

  • Swamp Thing -- Ep.101 -- "Pilot"

    'Swamp Thing' Canceled After One Season at DC Universe

    The Swamp Thing will have to return to its swamp. DC Universe has canceled the show after a single season, and the news comes after only one episode of the series has aired. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the one-hour drama series followed CDC researcher Abby Arcane, [...]

  • Angela Kang Writers Office Variety

    'The Walking Dead' Boss on 'Creative Frenzy' Writing Process but Organized Office

    Approximately a year ago, “The Walking Dead” moved offices from Hollywood to Burbank, allowing the show’s writers and post teams to be moments away from each other. For showrunner Angela Kang, who has to bounce between departments, this proximity has been a huge help. But she admits she needed assistance decorating her space in a [...]

  • Catch-22 Book Adaptation TV Hulu

    'Catch-22' Boss Breaks Down Adapting Clevinger's Disappearance

    Writer and executive producer Luke Davies first read Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” as an assignment in high school. He fell in love with the “wild comedy” of the tone, as well as the lead character Yossarian, who “was trying to weave his way through this insane situation” in war. After more than a decade in Hollywood, [...]

  • Flavio Morales

    Endemol Shine Boomdog Kicks Off Spanish-language Comedy Bootcamp with UCB (EXCLUSIVE)

    In an unprecedented move for both entities, Mexico-based Endemol Shine Boomdog is teaming up with improv and sketch comedy theater group Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) to form a Spanish-language comedy boot camp in Mexico City. The initiative is aimed at creating the latest generation of Spanish-language comedy talent in front of and behind the camera [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad