TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 2 Goes Low, Easily Wins Sunday

After Game 1 of the 2019 NBA finals yielded the lowest rating for any finals game since 2013, it’s hardly a surprise that Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors didn’t fair too well in comparison with previous years.

Sunday’s night’s showdown, which saw the defending champions emerge victorious over their Canadian rivals with a score of 109-104, scored a 3.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 10.79 million total viewers. Friday’s opener drew a 3.9 rating, meaning last night’s game only declined very slightly and in fact it yielded an equally small bump in total viewership, given that the opener was watched by 10.77 million total viewers.

However, compare that with the total viewership for the last year’s Game 2, which was watched 18.5 million total viewers, and the year-to-year decline (in U.S. viewership at least) is pretty stark.

Game 2 did, on the other hand, give ABC another easy if unsurprising overall ratings victory on Sunday, given that the other major networks aired almost entirely reruns. The Disney-owned network posted an average rating of 3.3 across the night, which is over six times more than its closest rival, NBC, which had a 0.5. Fox and CBS tied with a 0.3.

In the build-up to the Warriors’ victory, “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” slid a little from Friday night with a 1.9 rating and 6.8 million viewers, while “NBA Countdown” was up a tick with a 2.3 rating and 7.25 million total viewers.