×

Mueller Testimony Draws Nearly 13 Million Viewers Across TV-News Outlets

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Mueller Report
CREDIT: Michael Reynolds/EPA/REX/Shutter

Two rounds of congressional testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday drew nearly 13 million viewers across the nation’s mainstream news outlets, according to early data from Nielsen Media Research.

According to the data, NBC drew the largest audience in the demographic most desired by advertisers, people between 25 and 54, while Fox News Channel attracted the biggest audience for the event overall.

The early Nielsen figures measure viewing behavior from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m eastern.

NBC captured an average of 536,000 people in the advertiser demo. ABC News came in second among people between 25 and 54, notching an average of 489,000, followed by Fox News with 441,000; CBS with 406,000; CNN with 365,000; and MSNBC with 347,000.

Fox News lured an average of 3.03 million people in total. MSNBC came in second among overall viewers, capturing an average of 2,408,000, followed by ABC with 2,124,000; NBC, with 1,989,000; CBS with 1,905,000; and CNN with 1,515,000.

Overall, coverage on the six networks was seen by approximately 12.97 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Mueller’s testimony was the talk of Wednesday’s news cycle. He spent hours before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, and his actions, demeanor and retorts were chronicled not only by news anchors but on the late-night programs that followed their reports by hours.

Around 11 million people tuned in for an April press conference during which U.S. Attorney General William Barr offer remarks on the report, which investigated Russian influence on U.S. elections in 2016 as well as possible involvement by the Trump campaign and whether or not President Trump tried to influence attempts to investigate various matters.

More TV

  • Robert Mueller Report

    Mueller Testimony Draws Nearly 13 Million Viewers Across TV-News Outlets

    Two rounds of congressional testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday drew nearly 13 million viewers across the nation’s mainstream news outlets, according to early data from Nielsen Media Research. According to the data, NBC drew the largest audience in the demographic most desired by advertisers, people between 25 and 54, while Fox News Channel [...]

  • Jeff BridgesJeff Bridges, who stars in

    Jeff Bridges to Star in FX Drama Series 'The Old Man'

    Jeff Bridges is set to star “The Old Man,” a new drama that has been ordered to series at FX, Variety has learned. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off [...]

  • ANDI MACK - "We Were Here"

    How 'Andi Mack' Will Sign Off After Breaking New Ground for Disney Channel

    Over three seasons, Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack” has tackled everything from learning disabilities to coming out. Centered on a multi-generational Asian American family, the show follows the titular Andi Mack (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) as she wades through middle school life after learning a bombshell of her own: that the woman she thought was [...]

  • MUPPET BABIES - "Episode 201" (Disney

    'Muppet Babies' Season 3 Ordered at Disney Junior (EXCLUSIVE)

    The muppet babies are coming back for more fuzzy fun. Disney Junior has ordered a third season of the hit kids show ahead of its season 2 August 9 premiere on Disney Channel. The series, which premiered in March 2018, chronicles the playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal [...]

  • David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

    Field Narrows as 'Game of Thrones' Creators Benioff and Weiss Seek Overall Deal

    As “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss shop an overall global deal around town, the field has narrowed to Netflix, Amazon and Disney, sources tell Variety. Earlier chatter pointed to rival players such as Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and HBO parent WarnerMedia also jockeying for a chance to ink an agreement with the showrunners, [...]

  • Escape at DANNEMORA

    With Shorter Seasons and Runs, Aren't All TV Series 'Limited' Now? (Column)

    A week before the Emmy nominations were announced, I published my predictions for most of the major categories on Variety’s website. The reaction was mostly positive, even if I ultimately missed some of this year’s biggest snubs and surprises. (I thought for sure voters would gravitate toward popular stars like “Homecoming” lead Julia Roberts and George Clooney of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad