TV Ratings: Miss America Drops 16%, NBC Wins Quiet Thursday

After the madness of a Wednesday night crammed with finales and an impeachment vote, the Thursday night TV ratings were pretty tame in comparison.

This year’s “Miss America” contest tied for first on the night with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers. That represents at 16% viewership drop-off from last year’s contest which scored a 0.7 rating and 4.3 million viewers, as well as an all-time low. This was the first year the pageant returned to its former Peacock home after a nine-year broadcast stint on ABC. “A Gwen Stefani Christmas” rerun followed it up with a 0.5 and 2.8 million viewers, meaning that NBC won the quiet night overall.

More to come…