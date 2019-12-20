TV Ratings: Miss America Drops 16%, NBC Wins Quiet Thursday

After the madness of a Wednesday night crammed with finales and an impeachment vote, the Thursday night TV ratings were pretty tame in comparison.
This year’s “Miss America” contest tied for first on the night with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers. That represents at 16% viewership drop-off from last year’s contest which scored a 0.7 rating and 4.3 million viewers, as well as an all-time low. This was the first year the pageant returned to its former Peacock home after a nine-year broadcast stint on ABC. “A Gwen Stefani Christmas” rerun followed it up with a 0.5 and 2.8 million viewers, meaning that NBC won the quiet night overall.
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will expand its podcast menu with the launch of “The Daily Show Podcast Universe” in January. “Podcast Universe” will serve up a five-episode miniseries featuring parodies of popular genres of podcasting, from true crime potboilers to social justice crusades to self-appointed self-help experts. The limited series bows Jan. 13. [...]
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Interview,” the first season finale of “The Morning Show.” Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” launched its series with the firing of morning news anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) amid sexual misconduct allegations. To bring the show full-circle, the season finale ended on [...]
Netflix is going back to the Dr. Seuss buffet for another helping of “Green Eggs and Ham.” Sam-I-Am would be proud. The streamer has announced it is renewing the animated series for a second season, appropriately titled “Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving.” Netflix’s adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss children’s book centers on [...]
‘Tis the season to experiment with digital multicast channels. Sony Pictures Television is looking to spruce up the programming on its GetTV multicast channel, which mines the studio’s vault with blocks of vintage movies and TV series. Starting next year, Sony plans to add a block of superhero, sci-fi and action-themed movies and TV shows [...]
“When it’s time to lay down your weary head, you’ll find comfort and safety at the partially renovated Rosebud Motel.” So begins Catherine O’Hara as famed actress and Rose family matriarch Moira in the final season trailer for “Schitt’s Creek,” which Pop TV released Friday. The trailer opens with O’Hara, Eugene Levy’s Johnny Rose and [...]
In a long-anticipated installment of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” Billie Eilish talked about her love for Green Day and Justin Bieber, rocked two songs on the ukulele — the Beatles’ “I Will” and “What a Wonderful Life,” the first song she ever wrote — and sang several of her own other songs. They also went [...]