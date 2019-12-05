TV Ratings: ‘Masked Singer,’ ‘The Moodys’ Lead Fox to Wednesday Win

Fox walked away with a win in the Wednesday night TV ratings, thanks to another solid performance from “The Masked Singer” and the debut of its new comedy miniseries “The Moodys.”

“The Masked Singer” was down a fraction on last week both in terms of rating, coming in at a 1.8 among adults 18-49, and total viewership, garnering 6.5 million. Right after it, “The Moodys” aired its premiere to a 0.8 rating and 3.3 million total viewers, followed by its second episode to a 0.6 and 2.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC drew thew highest average viewership on the night, as its “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special drew a 1.1 rating and 6.9 million total viewers. “Making It” followed with a 0.5 and 2.8 million viewers.

CBS gave the Peacock a run for its money in the viewership column, with “Survivor” ticking up from last week to a 1.2 rating and just under 6.9 million total viewers. “Seal Team” posted a 0.7 rating, followed by a rerun of “S.W.A.T.” at a 0.5.

Over on ABC, a couple shows in the network’s comedy lineup faltered a little, with “The Goldbergs” dropping from a 0.9 to a 0.8 this time around, and “Schooled” dipping from a 0.7 to a 0.6. The Disney-owned network’s three other Wednesday night shows were even. “Modern Family” posted a 0.9, “Single Parents” a 0.6, and “Stumptown” a 0.5. The freshman drama drew a 2.9 million total viewers, a five-week high in the 10 p.m. slot.

Finally on the CW, “Nancy Drew” sleuthed her way to a 0.2 rating, the show’s highest since its premiere. “Riverdale” also came in at a 0.2, even on last week.