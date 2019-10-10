TV Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Even, ‘Riverdale’ Returns Steady

“The Masked Singer” continued its streak of Wednesday night wins.

Fox’s raucous singing competition show posted a 2.0 rating and just under 7 million total viewers, pretty squarely even on last week’s tally. The network’s new drama “Almost Family” followed it by ticking up very slightly from last week to a 0.8 rating and 2.6 million total viewers.

On The CW, “Riverdale” returned steady on last season with a 0.4 rating and 1.18 million total viewers, up on its season 3 average rating of 0.36 and average viewership of 1.05 million. The high school drama acted as a solid lead-in to the series debut of “Nancy Drew,” which posted a 0.3 rating and 1.17 million total viewers.

More to come…