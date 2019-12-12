×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Bounces Back, Controversial ‘Survivor’ Episode Doesn’t Budge

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer” rebounded from a season low on Tuesday night to win the Wednesday night TV ratings with its semifinals.

The singing competition show, which unmasked two contestants last night, scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and around 6.9 million viewers. That represents a considerable gain on the last episode which scored a 1.6 and 5.8 million total viewers, its worst performance to date in both metrics. “Almost Family” benefited from it stronger lead-in, doubling its rating and viewership from last episode to end up with a 0.6 and 2.2 million total viewers, a five-week high.

Second place on the night went to “Survivor” on CBS, which aired a controversial episode in which Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo was removed from the series following inappropriate behavior. Last night’s airing scored a 1.2 rating and 6.8 million total viewers, even on last week. “Seal Team” followed it up with a 0.7, and “S.W.A.T.” came in at a 0.6.

On NBC, “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” dipped a little from the premiere to a 1.0 rating and just under 6 million total viewers. “Making It” aired back-to-back episodes, the first of which rose to a season high 0.6 rating and 2.8 million viewers, while the second scored a 0.5.

ABC’s Wednesday lineup was even across the board, with “Modern Family” leading the way with a 0.9, followed by “The Goldbergs” at a 0.8, “Schooled” and “Single Parents” at a 0.6, and “Stumptown” at a 0.5.

More to come…

More TV

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren,

    Democrats Unveil Four More Debates in 2020

    Democrats will hold four more debates among the presidential candidates, as the party continues to try to generate attention for its side in the race for the White House. On January 14, before the February 3 Democratic primary caucus in Iowa, CNN will moderate a debate in Des Moines, and partner with the Des Moines [...]

  • national lampoon's christmas vacation

    'National Lampoon's Vacation' Series in Development at HBO Max, Johnny Galecki to Produce

    HBO Max is developing a series based on the Grisworld family from the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” films, Variety has learned. Titled “The Griswolds,” the series will see the titular family home from vacation and explore their daily lives in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago. Tim Hobert is attached to write and executive produce the half-hour single-camera [...]

  • Pose The Morning Show Big Little

    Golden Globes 2020: TV Categories Broken Down With Projected Winners

    Variety examines what to expect when the Television winners’ names are announced at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Jan. 5, 2020. DRAMA SERIES Last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. went all-in on shiny new series in this category (the lone exception was the eventual winner, FX’s final season of “The Americans”), [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    NBCUniversal Strikes Data Pact With TVSquared for TV Stations, RSNs

    NBCUniversal’s TV stations want to keep talking to their advertisers even after their commercials have already run. The company’s 42 NBC and Telemundo TV stations and nine regional sports cable outlets have formed a partnership with TVSquared, a company that tracks response to advertising in an effort to determine the effectiveness of the efforts. The [...]

  • Jenna Coleman The Cry

    Great Point Media Teams With MC Credit Partners on New Film and TV Finance Initiative

    Britain’s Great Point Media is partnering with U.S.-based institutional investor MC Credit Partners on a finance initiative to fund new film and TV projects. London-based Great Point has committed $80 million to the initiative, and MCCP will invest up to $100 million from the funds under its management. The first films and TV shows to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad