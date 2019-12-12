TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Bounces Back, Controversial ‘Survivor’ Episode Doesn’t Budge

“The Masked Singer” rebounded from a season low on Tuesday night to win the Wednesday night TV ratings with its semifinals.

The singing competition show, which unmasked two contestants last night, scored a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and around 6.9 million viewers. That represents a considerable gain on the last episode which scored a 1.6 and 5.8 million total viewers, its worst performance to date in both metrics. “Almost Family” benefited from it stronger lead-in, doubling its rating and viewership from last episode to end up with a 0.6 and 2.2 million total viewers, a five-week high.

Second place on the night went to “Survivor” on CBS, which aired a controversial episode in which Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo was removed from the series following inappropriate behavior. Last night’s airing scored a 1.2 rating and 6.8 million total viewers, even on last week. “Seal Team” followed it up with a 0.7, and “S.W.A.T.” came in at a 0.6.

On NBC, “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” dipped a little from the premiere to a 1.0 rating and just under 6 million total viewers. “Making It” aired back-to-back episodes, the first of which rose to a season high 0.6 rating and 2.8 million viewers, while the second scored a 0.5.

ABC’s Wednesday lineup was even across the board, with “Modern Family” leading the way with a 0.9, followed by “The Goldbergs” at a 0.8, “Schooled” and “Single Parents” at a 0.6, and “Stumptown” at a 0.5.

More to come…