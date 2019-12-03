TV Ratings: ‘Making It’ Season 2 Premieres at Series Low

Last night saw the return of the DIY competition show “Making It” with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman on NBC, but the show wasn’t able to build as strongly in the TV ratings as it did last season.

Monday’s premiere scored a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.9 million total viewers, a series low in both metrics. For comparison, the season 1 finale back in Sept. 2018 scored a 0.7 rating and 3.5 million viewers. It was preceded by “The Voice” which was stable week-to-week at a 1.0 rating and just under 8 million total viewers, the highest for any program on the night.

“9-1-1” continued its strong run with a 1.4 rating and 6.7 million total viewers for Fox, followed by “Prodigal Son” which remained steady at a 0.7 and 3.4 million viewers.

Over on ABC, season 7 of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” debuted to a 0.7 and 4 million total viewers, followed by a second episode with the same rating and 3.5 million viewers. Those numbers are on par with the season 6 finale which also came in at a 0.7. “The Good Doctor” built on its festive lead-in to post a 0.9 and 6 million pairs of eyeballs.

More to come…