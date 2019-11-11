TV Ratings: ‘Madam Secretary’ Sinks to Series Low

With a strong “ ” showing on NBC and general stability across the TV ratings on Sunday night, things didn’t look so rosy for “Madam Secretary” on CBS.

The Tea Leoni show sank to a new series low 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, the previous low being a 0.38 achieved two weeks back. This week, “60 Minutes” didn’t have the added benefit of CBS’ late-afternoon national NFL game, meaning its rating was down at a 0.8 from a 1.9 last time around. “God Friended Me” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” both scored a 0.6.

A riveting “ ” encounter between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys performed strongly for NBC, drawing 19.9 million total viewers in the fast nationals (up from 19.3 million last weekend). As ever, that number is subject to significant adjustment given the nature of live sports.

Over on ABC, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish was back up to a 0.7 rating, on par with “America’s Funniest Home Videos” lead-in. “Shark Tank” led the night for the Disney-owned network with a 0.8, with “The Rookie” scoring a 0.6.

On Fox, “The Simpsons” benefited once again from it NFL after-show lead-in to score a 2.1 and 6 million total viewers. “Bless The Harts” was also blessed with a substantial bump from last week’s 0.5 rating, jumping up to a 0.9. “Bob’s Burgers” came in at a 0.8, “Family Guy” at a 0.9.

“Batwoman” glided to the same rating and total viewership as last week on the CW, posting a 0.3 and drawing 1.16 million sets of eyeballs. “Supergirl” was also even at a 0.2 rating.