×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Deflates on NBC, NFL Scores for CBS

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Olaf balloon93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA - 28 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which featured the whacky highlight of a man dressed as a stick of butter interrupting Al Roker, was down in total viewership from last year’s edition.

The show averaged 22.1 million viewers, down around 7% on last year’s 23.7 million viewers. It scored a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49, the highest rating for any program since the Oscars in Feb.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the NFL on CBS was a big winner with 32.5 million total viewers tuning in to watch the Buffalo Bills defeat the Dallas Cowboys. According to CBS, that represents the highest viewership for an NFL game on Thanksgiving Day in 27 years. Yesterday’s 26-15 result was also the most-watched regular season game across all the networks in the last three years.

CBS was also the top-rated network on Thanksgiving night, registering a 0.9 average rating. “Survivor” was the highest rated non-rerun of the night with a 1.1. “Seal Team” scored a 0.8, “S.W.A.T.” a 0.7.

Over on NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” posted a 0.7, and a rerun of “Saturday Night Live”‘s Thanksgiving episode from the weekend a 0.8.

ABC aired only reruns, with “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” scoring a 1.2, two episode of “Modern Family” cam in at a 0.6 and a 0.5, followed by “Stumptown” with a 0.4.

Fox aired a “Masked Singer” rerun to a 0.6 rating, and an episode of “Almost Family” scored a 0.4.

Finally on the CW, a rerun of the iHeartRadio Music Festival scored a 0.2.

More TV

  • Olaf balloon93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day

    TV Ratings: Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Deflates on NBC, NFL Scores for CBS

    The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which featured the whacky highlight of a man dressed as a stick of butter interrupting Al Roker, was down in total viewership from last year’s edition. The show averaged 22.1 million viewers, down around 7% on last year’s 23.7 million viewers. It scored a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49, [...]

  • Breaking Bad Pose Star Trek the

    The Best Non-Netflix Shows on Netflix

    It’s no secret that as a content producer, Netflix Originals have contributed heavily to the peak TV era. In fact, earlier this year the streaming behemoth announced a focus on originals to bank new subscribers. But that is far from all the platform does. In fact, in the sea of series on the service, there [...]

  • ‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From

    ‘The Mandalorian’: 5 Burning Questions From Episode 4

    (SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the first four episodes of Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”)   After the action-packed shootout that bookended episode 3, this week’s edition of “The Mandalorian” was largely a more relaxing watch. Mando and Baby Yo arrived on a remote planet to lay [...]

  • Facebook Promotes Portal In ABC Shows

    Facebook Promotes Portal With Starring Roles in ABC Shows

    ABC’s hottest new star doesn’t have a long resume of previous sitcom gigs and character roles. But the network is hoping viewers like what they see. Facebook’s Portal, a mobile device that facilitates video chats, is turning up in some of ABC’s most popular programs as part of a broader ad deal. A Portal figured [...]

  • Tuca & Bertie Gotham Awards

    IFP Gotham Awards Gets Animated About TV Offerings

    The IFP tweaked its Gotham Awards categories this year to better reflect the rich landscape on the small screen, and nominated two animated series in the process. “Tuca & Bertie” and “Undone” will both compete for breakthrough short-form series honors this year, vying with “Pen15,” “Ramy” and “Russian Doll.” “Chernobyl,” “David Makes Man,” “My Brilliant [...]

  • Al Roker vs Butter Man at

    Al Roker Battles Butter Man During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    It might not rise to the level of a Left Shark moment, but a pastor from Westchester County had a few seconds in the spotlight on Thursday when he became a running gag during Al Roker’s live coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. The “Today” weatherman rode in a motorcycle sidecar to [...]

  • Atresmedia - Antena 3 - Diagonal

    International TV Newswire: ‘El Nudo’ Sales, ‘Benidorm’ Shoots, Nobel Bioseries

    In this week’s International TV Newswire Variety digs into Latin American news following Mip Cancun where Viacom International Studio’s “El Nudo” featured as one of the year’s best-selling formats. Telefe has announced it’s bringing back its popular gameshow adaptation of “Hole in the Wall.” Spain’s Atresmedia begins shooting “Benidorm” on location. And in Scandinavia “Moscow Noir” producers [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad