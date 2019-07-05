×

TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fizzle for NBC

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: AP

The annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” soared to the top of the ratings charts once again, however, the show didn’t sparkle quite as brightly as in previous years and was down 25% on 2018.

NBC aired only the fireworks show, which drew a 0.9 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 5.89 million viewers. That is down in the demo compared to last year’s 1.2, as well as down in total viewership by roughly 21%. 2018’s show was watched by 7.5 million viewers. In 2017, the music show and fireworks display averaged a 1.3 rating and 6.4 million viewers.

Elsewhere on an unsurprisingly quiet Thursday night, CBS aired a new episode of “Elementary” at 10 p.m., which scored a 0.3 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. The episode was the lowest rated across the show’s seventh season to date. “Elementary” is averaging a 0.43 and 3.5 million viewers so far in 2019.

Other than that, CBS, the CW, Fox, and ABC aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 0.9 and 5.36 million viewers. CBS, ABC and Fox all tied for second with a 0.3 rating, and 2.9 million, 1.7 million and 1.3 million total viewers respectively. The CW averaged a 0.1 and 450,000 viewers.

