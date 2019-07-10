TV Ratings: ‘Love Island’ Debuts Low

CBS is betting big on the reality show “Love Island” this summer, putting it on five nights a week. However, the series is off to a poor start in the ratings, debuting last night to less than convincing figures for the network.

“Love Island” scored a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by only 2.68 million total viewers. The premiere was blown out in the 8 p.m. time slot by “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, which posted a 1.4 and just under 10 million viewers, and the MLB all-star game on Fox, which was posted a 1.7 and was watched by a touch over 7 million viewers.

It remains to be seen how “Love Island” will fair on other nights this week against less stiff competition, but given these figures it seems unlikely the show will blast off into the water cooler series that the U.K. version has become.

Also premiering on Tuesday night was “Bring the Funny” on NBC, which benefited from its “America’s Got Talent” lead in to score a 1.2 rating. The premiere was also the third most watched program of the night with 6.2 million total viewers. The comedy competition series features a stellar judge lineup of Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy.

Fox won the night overall thanks to the all star game, followed by NBC with a 1.4 average. CBS tied for third with ABC, which aired only re-runs.