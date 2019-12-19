×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Beaten by ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘Survivor’ Finales

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

The second edition of ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” saw a significant dip from the first and was beaten out by “The Masked Singer” and “Survivor” finales on a stacked Wednesday night for TV ratings.

Last night’s comedy special, which recreated episodes of classic Norman Lear sitcoms “Good Times” and “All in the Family,” scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.8 million total viewers across its broadcast on the Disney-owned network. For comparison, the previous edition of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” which featured “The Jeffersons” in addition to “All in the Family,” pulled in a 1.7 rating and 10.4 million viewers. ABC briefly interrupted the broadcast with live coverage of the impeachment vote, before airing reruns for the rest of the night.

The Masked Singer” finale comfortably won the night for Fox, coming in at a 2.2 rating and drawing 8.3 million total viewers, a season high in the latter metric and the highest ratings the singing competition show has put up since the season 2 premiere. However, those numbers are still pretty far behind the season 1 finale, which nabbed a 3.1 rating and 10 million viewers, both of which represent series highs in Live+Same Day.

Meanwhile on CBS, a highly controversial season of “Survivor” came to and end with a 1.2 rating and 6.4 million total viewers, a slight drop week-to-week in total viewership. It was followed by a reunion special, which scored a 0.8 rating and 4.5 million viewers and discussed the multiple incidents which led contestant  Kellee Kim and others to express discomfort with fellow player and Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo’s physical contact with them.

NBC stayed out of the highly competitive Wednesday battle, airing three replays of “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways,” one of which scored a 0.8 and two of which scored a 0.6.

The CW aired its “Grandma Got Runover” Christmas movie to a 0.2 rating, followed by the “Masters of Illusion” special which came in at a 0.1.

More TV

  • A+E Networks, Dish and Adcuratio Partner

    A+E Networks, Dish and Adcuratio Partner for Household-Specific Targeted Advertising

    A+E Networks is looking to expand the scope of its targeted advertising capabilities in a deal with Dish and Adcuratio that will allow marketers to serve up spots with creative messages that can be tailored for specific households. The partnership means that A+E Networks’ History, Lifetime, A&E Networks and other channels will be able to [...]

  • Ava DuVernay'When They See Us' FYC

    Ava DuVernay to Receive ICG Publicists Television Showman of the Year Award

    Ava DuVernay is set to receive the Television Showman of the Year award from the International Cinematographers Guild in February. The prolific writer, director and producer will be presented the award as part of the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon set for Feb. 7 at the Beverly Hilton. Before she made her mark as [...]

  • Ed Henry to Join Sandra Smith

    Ed Henry to Join Sandra Smith on Fox News' 'America's Newsroom'

    Ed Henry, the chief national correspondent for Fox News Channel, has been named the new co-anchor of the cable network’s mid-morning “America’s Newsroom,” the latest shuffle in the outlet’s daytime anchor lineup in the wake of the departure of Shepard Smith. Henry, who has been with Fox News since 2011, will work with co-anchor Sandra [...]

  • Chris Rock Sylvester Stallone - Facebook

    Facebook to Run First Super Bowl Ad, Featuring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone

    Facebook has enlisted Hollywood stars Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone for its first-ever Super Bowl ad, set to air during Fox’s Feb. 2, 2020 telecast. The 60-second spot will highlight Facebook Groups, which lets users create specific communities for people to interact directly with each other, showing “how people from different backgrounds come together over [...]

  • Jaume-Roures-and-Andreu-Buenafuente

    The Mediapro Studio Buys Top Spanish Comedy Producer El Terrat (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  —  Following months of reported negotiations, The Mediapro Studio, the production-distribution powerhouse launched by Spain’s Mediapro Group this March, has acquired Andreu Buenafuente’s Barcelona-based El Terrat, Spain’s premier comedy brand. No price was given for the acquisition, which involves 100% of El Terrat shares. El Terrat founder owner  and “Late Motiv” host Andreu Buenafuente [...]

  • Survivor

    'Survivor' Finale: Kellee Kim Says She 'Was Not Supported or Believed' After Misconduct Claims

    The following story includes spoilers for the Season 39 finale of “Survivor.” In the wake of misconduct allegations that plagued the 39th season of “Survivor,” in which contestant Kellee Kim and others expressed discomfort with fellow player and Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo’s physical contact with them, host Jeff Probst told Kim in the reunion [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad