TV Ratings: ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Beaten by ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘Survivor’ Finales

The second edition of ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” saw a significant dip from the first and was beaten out by “The Masked Singer” and “Survivor” finales on a stacked Wednesday night for TV ratings.

Last night’s comedy special, which recreated episodes of classic Norman Lear sitcoms “Good Times” and “All in the Family,” scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.8 million total viewers across its broadcast on the Disney-owned network. For comparison, the previous edition of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” which featured “The Jeffersons” in addition to “All in the Family,” pulled in a 1.7 rating and 10.4 million viewers. ABC briefly interrupted the broadcast with live coverage of the impeachment vote, before airing reruns for the rest of the night.

“The Masked Singer” finale comfortably won the night for Fox, coming in at a 2.2 rating and drawing 8.3 million total viewers, a season high in the latter metric and the highest ratings the singing competition show has put up since the season 2 premiere. However, those numbers are still pretty far behind the season 1 finale, which nabbed a 3.1 rating and 10 million viewers, both of which represent series highs in Live+Same Day.

Meanwhile on CBS, a highly controversial season of “Survivor” came to and end with a 1.2 rating and 6.4 million total viewers, a slight drop week-to-week in total viewership. It was followed by a reunion special, which scored a 0.8 rating and 4.5 million viewers and discussed the multiple incidents which led contestant Kellee Kim and others to express discomfort with fellow player and Hollywood talent manager Dan Spilo’s physical contact with them.

NBC stayed out of the highly competitive Wednesday battle, airing three replays of “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways,” one of which scored a 0.8 and two of which scored a 0.6.

The CW aired its “Grandma Got Runover” Christmas movie to a 0.2 rating, followed by the “Masters of Illusion” special which came in at a 0.1.