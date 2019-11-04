TV Ratings: ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Bounces Back

After shedding almost 1 million total viewers last week, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish bounced back last night in the TV ratings.

The ABC show regained almost all those viewers, ending up with 4.1 million as opposed to the 3.2 million that last week’s episode drew, and a 0.6 among adults 18-49. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” topped the night for the Disney-owned network with a 0.9 rating, while “Shark Tank” came in at a 0.6 and “The Rookie” at a 0.5. ABC ended up in a tie for third in the overall network rankings, behind the football-carrying NBC and the football-influenced CBS.

Sunday night was of course dominated by “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, which averaged a 5.0 rating and 16.4 million total viewers across its coverage of the Baltimore Ravens’ shocking victory over the previously undefeated New England Patriots. The game averaged 19.26 million total viewers in the fast nationals, up roughly 19% from the Packers-Chiefs game last week. Those numbers are subject to significant upward adjustment given the nature of live telecasts.

Over on CBS, “60 Minutes” was far and away the highest rated and most watched non-NFL program of the night at a 1.9 and 11.5 million total viewers, thanks to its football double header lead-in. Next came “God Friended Me” with a 0.8 and 6.6 million total viewers, followed by “NCIS: Los Angeles” with a 0.6 and “Madam Secretary” with a 0.4.

The CW’s tentpole new show “Batwoman” was stable on last week at a 0.3 and 1.2 million total viewers, as was “Supergirl” at a 0.2.

Fox was led off by re-runs of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” which came in at a 1.0 and a 0.8. New episodes of both animated series in the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. time slots scored a 0.8 and a 0.6 respectively. Newcomer “Bless The Harts” was the lowest rated show in the network’s Animation Domination on Sunday night at a 0.5. “Family Guy” rounded out the night at a 0.6.