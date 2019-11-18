TV Ratings: ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Down, ‘Batwoman’ Steady Up Against ‘SNF’

With a below average “ ” to contend with, some shows faired better than others in the TV ratings last night.

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish failed to build on its momentum from last week, dipping back down to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. The show did maintain 100% of its total viewership from last week, however. Its lead-in, “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was up on last week at a 0.8. “Shark Tank” sank to a 0.6 from a 0.8 last time around, and “The Rookie” also dipped to a 0.5, tying its series low.

Over on the CW, “Batwoman” used her cape to glide to the same 0.3 rating as last week and just over 1 million total viewers. “Supergirl” was also even at a 0.2 and 800,000 total viewers.

An underwhelming “ ” game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears led to a below average performance for the NFL on NBC. The game averaged a 3.6 rating across its broadcast and just under 12 million total viewers. For comparison, last week’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys was averaging 16.5 million and a 4.8 rating at the same stage. As ever, those numbers are subject to adjustment given the nature of live sports programming.

On Fox, the network’s Animation Domination lineup wasn’t boosted by an NFL overlap as it was last week, meaning “The Simpsons” was back down to its usual 0.8 rating, and “Bless the Harts” back down to a 0.6. “Bob’s Burgers” came in steady on last week at a 0.8, while “Family Guy” dipped from a 0.9 to a 0.8 also.

Finally on CBS, a substantial NFL over-run led to some inflated ratings, with “60 Minutes” scoring a 1.6 rating. “God Friended Me” scored a 0.8, “NCIS: Los Angeles” a 0.6, and “Madam Secretary” a 0.4.