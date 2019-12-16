×
TV Ratings: ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Hit Three-Year Viewership High

Will Thorne

R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, childrenÕs television program ÒSesame StreetÓ and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during THE 42nd ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, to be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Jonas Brothers Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Gail Schulman/CBS

CBS’ annual broadcast of the “Kennedy Center Honors” drew a three-year viewership high in the Monday night TV ratings.

The special was watched by just under 7 million total viewers, up around 500,000 from last year and almost 1 million from 2017. However, ratings-wise the honors show, which this year featured performances from the likes of the Jonas Brothers, equalled its lowest ever performance with a 0.6 among adults 18-49.

“60 Minutes” kicked things off on CBS with a 0.8 rating and 8.3 million viewers, while a rerun of “NCIS: Los Angeles” came in at a 0.3 and 3.8 million viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot.

Elsewhere, “Sunday Night Football” ticked up in the preliminary fast national numbers from last week, averaging 15.8 million total viewers. As ever, those numbers are subject to significant adjustment later in the day given the nature of live sports.

ABC’s annual “Sound of Music” airing drew just over 4 million viewers and a 0.6, down a fraction on last year’s 4.2 million and 0.7 rating.

More to come…

