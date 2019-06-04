×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Soars With James Holzhauer’s Defeat

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CBS TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION

Despite a video leaking online which revealed the result of Monday night’s dramatic “Jeopardy!” episode, the game show still managed to post record ratings figures.

Last night’s episode scored a 10.1 household rating in overnight metered markets, the highest rating its has achieved by that measurement in 14 years (a June 2005 episode drew a 10.30). Prior to Monday’s episode, another of the highest rated episodes in the show’s history featured the final game played by Ken Jennings, whose record for most winnings on “Jeopardy!” remains intact as a result of James Holzhauer’s shocking defeat.

After 32 straight victories and just $58,485 shy of Jennings’s $2,520,700 record, Holzhauer suffered a crushing defeat, $24,799 to $46,801, at the hands of another contestant named Emma.

In terms of the 18-49 demographic, the episode scored an impressive 2.2, meaning it out-performed all broadcast offerings for the night, including “The Bachelorette” on ABC and the Stanley Cup Finals game on NBC (which both scored a 1.5 rating). The total viewer figures for the record-breaking episode won’t be available for a couple weeks.

Holzhauer’s win streak has proven to be a major boon to the game show. The former champion has pushed the show to the number one spot in the syndication ratings. By the end of April, “Jeopardy!” was averaging 12 million viewers, enough to dethrone top syndicated series “Judge Judy.”

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More TV

  • elizabeth-banks

    Elizabeth Banks Joins Cate Blanchett's FX Limited Series 'Mrs. America'

    Elizabeth Banks has joined the cast of the upcoming FX limited series “Mrs. America,” Variety has learned. The series tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett. Banks will play Jill Ruckelshaus, a pro-choice, socially [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Soars With James

    TV Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Soars With James Holzhauer's Defeat

    Despite a video leaking online which revealed the result of Monday night’s dramatic “Jeopardy!” episode, the game show still managed to post record ratings figures. Last night’s episode scored a 10.1 household rating in overnight metered markets, the highest rating its has achieved by that measurement in 14 years (a June 2005 episode drew a [...]

  • Spongebob

    ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Prequel Series 'Kamp Koral' Greenlit at Nickelodeon

    What was Spongebob up to before his adventures with Patrick and his capers at the Krusty Krab? A prequel series to the iconic animation, which has been greenlit at Nickelodeon, may provide some answers. The prospective new show, titled “Kamp Koral,” is a CG-animated series which introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at [...]

  • Soleil Moon Frye

    'Punky Brewster' Sequel Series in the Works With Soleil Moon Frye

    Universal Content Productions (UCP) is developing a follow up series to the classic sitcom “Punky Brewster,” Variety has confirmed. Original series star Soleil Moon Frye is attached to the new version, which would follow Punky (Frye) as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad