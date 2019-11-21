TV Ratings: Impeachment Hearings Day 4 Down on Previous Days

Day 4 of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump dipped a little in terms of viewership from the first three days.

Yesterday’s proceedings drew an average total viewership of 11.4 million, down on the 12 million average viewers who tuned in for day 3. That number accounts for the three cable news networks as well as NBC, ABC and CBS which have all been interrupting their daytime schedule to cover the hearings.

Day 4 saw Ambassador Gordon Sondland testify that he pursued political investigations in Ukraine at the direction of President Donald Trump. Sondland also testified that a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky was conditioned on Ukraine’s willingness to the launch the investigations.

More to come…