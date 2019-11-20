×
TV Ratings: Impeachment Hearings Day 3 Draws 12 Million Average Viewers

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia, Office of the Vice President and Lt Col. Alexander S. Vindman, Director for European Affairs, National Security Council testify in public in the inquiry of the potential impeachment of President Donald J Trump. at a Congressional hearing on Capitol HillPresident Trump impeachment inquiry, Washington DC, USA - 19 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

Day 3 of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump drew big numbers yet again across the major broadcast and news networks.

An average of around 12 million total viewers tuned in across the morning and afternoon sessions, with 11.4 million watching in the morning and roughly 13 million in the afternoon.

Fox News drew the highest total viewership of all the networks with 2.45 million viewers across its all-day coverage. Its cabled news rivals MSNBC and CNN drew 2.3 million and 1.6 million respectively.

In terms of the key 25-54 demographic, NBC came out on top in the morning session with 468,000 viewers, followed by ABC with 444,000 and CBS with 379,000. Fox News topped the cable news networks in the demo in both sessions, with 330,000 in the morning and 374,000 in the afternoon.

The broadcast networks placed in the same order in the afternoon, with NBC at 531,000, ABC at 493,000 and MSNBC at 458,000.

The highlight of Tuesday’s proceedings was the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the director of European affairs at the National Security Council, who testified that President Donald Trump had demonstrated improper conduct when he mentioned political investigations during a July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine.

The committee also heard testimony from Jennifer Williams, an advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, who also listened in on on the July 25 call. Williams testified that she found the call “unusual” because it involved a “domestic political matter.” She said she did not flag her concerns at the time, however, because her direct supervisor was also on the call.

