TV Ratings: ‘Holey Moley’ Wins Thursday Night for ABC

Stephen Curry may have lost this year’s NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors star did find a consolation victory in last night’s ratings.

“Holey Moley,” the mini golf competition series featuring and executive produced by Curry, premiered to a solid 1.0 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, coming out on top of an otherwise quiet Thursday night.

The new ABC series beat out “Masterchef” (0.7) on Fox and re-runs of “The Wall” (0.5) and “Big Bang Theory” (0.7) on NBC and CBS in the 8 p.m. timeslot. However, “Holey Moley” did narrowly lose out to the “Big Bang Theory” in terms of total viewership, with the former bringing in 4.82 million viewers to the latter’s 4.84.

ABC came second to Fox in the overall ratings for the night, as the Curry-centric evening fell off a little when “Family Food Fight,” starring Ayesha Curry, premiered to a 0.6 rating and only 2.9 million total viewers at 9 p.m.

“Holey Moley,” which was first reported as being in development by Variety, showcases self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head on the supersized course, with $25,000 on the line. The on-camera talent also includes “Hangover” star Rob Riggle, who brings color commentary, ABC and ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore, who acts as a play-by-play commentator, and fashion expert and “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, who is a sideline correspondent.