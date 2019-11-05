TV Ratings: ‘His Dark Materials’ Premieres to 700,000 Viewers for HBO

HBO will be relieved to see that “His Dark Materials” doesn’t appear to be all dust and no substance.

The fantasy show premiered on Monday night to 700,000 total viewers across all of premium cabler’s platforms. Sure it’s not a Iorek Byrnison-sized debut, but it’s not too shabby considering that “Chernobyl” (which turned into one of the network’s biggest shows of 2019) debuted to around 750,000 sets of eyeballs back in May. The audience for “Chernobyl” snowballed over time as word of mouth of spread, and it remains to be seen whether “His Dark Materials” can build as strongly on its solid debut.

The series’ debut was watched by 424,000 viewers during its live broadcast, which represents a stronger debut than “Catherine the Great” and is roughly in par with another HBO miniseries from 2019 in “Gentleman Jack,” which garnered 441,000 total viewers during the live broadcast of its premiere.

More to come…